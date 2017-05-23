Stantec’s final flood-control forum to be held Wednesday

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
The third and final scheduled public information session regarding the Stantec engineering firm’s recommendations for flood mitigation is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be held at the TLB Auditorium at Winebrenner Theological Seminary, 950 N. Main St.
The emphasis during the presentation will be improvements proposed for the Blanchard River in Findlay, according to Steve Wilson, project manager for the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District.
Those plans, recently approved by the Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court, would reduce Blanchard River flooding by removing some river bank in Findlay, widening the river beneath a railroad bridge, and removing or modifying low dams.
The work, which would cost an estimated $20 million, will likely be done over the next three years.

