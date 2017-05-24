Summer rec program will be free for children

FOSTORIA — Thanks to a donation, Fostoria’s summer recreation program will be free for all participating children this year.

The Summer Recreation Program: Fostoria Community Enriching Our Youth has experienced a bit of a donation drought so far this year. On May 3, Geary Family YMCA Director Eric Stinehelfer said the program had raised $6,235 — roughly half of what it did last year.

But the donation, announced Monday via the summer rec program’s official Facebook page, will save area parents from having to spend $80 out of their own pocket to see their children have some fun this summer.

The program, which will kick off June 5 at City Park, requires about $25,000 to run.

Due to the lack in donations up to this point, Stinehelfer had said there would be a charge of $10 per child per week — something he and his fellow organizers were hoping to avoid.

Thanks to this donation, they can.

Registration is still open, and forms can be picked up at the YMCA.

Hosted at three locations — City Park, Longfellow Elementary School and Riley Elementary School — the program will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Thursday.

Through the program, area children have the opportunity to participate in a variety of sports activities, games, swimming, arts and crafts and team competitions.

After six years of dormancy, the summer rec program made a comeback in 2015 when members of the community came together in an effort to provide new opportunities to local children.

While funds to the program had been on the decline up to this point, several area organizations stepped up to help in other ways.

Through a grant, Fostoria City Schools’ cafeteria service will again provide breakfast and lunch for participating youth. And at the end of the day, school buses will transport the children from the three locations to the YMCA where they can take a dip in the pool from 3-5 p.m.

The YMCA made its pool available for the program after city officials announced Fostoria’s dire financial situation would prevent the Fostoria Water Park from opening this summer. Organizations have also said allowing the youngsters to swim in the pool would keep them active until their parents/guardians could pick them up.

For more information, contact Kim Rickle, program coordinator, at rickle.kimt@aol.com.

