Weekend: BG native sails to the big screen

By VICTORIA DUGGER

COURTESY OF THE SENTINEL-TRIBUNE

For nearly a year, a Bowling Green native was ordered to tell no tales about landing his dream role in the newest installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series. But now, Anthony De La Torre is freed from his bonds and it’s time to release the kraken — and the Disney film, which opened in wide release Friday.

“It’s been very, very difficult and painful to be quiet about it,” De La Torre said by phone in an interview with the Sentinel-Tribune. “It was my dream character and my dream job. Getting to work with Johnny Depp — I wanted to tell everyone about it because it was the coolest experience I ever had. I went silent for a year.”

That dream role for De La Torre is portraying young Jack Sparrow, the 20-something version of the roguish Captain Sparrow, whom Depp has embodied since 2003.

He worked closely with Depp during three weeks of filming, and he said he was in awe of the mega-watt star’s dedication to the craft.

“One day we were shooting for more than 12 hours. We started in front of the camera at noon and went to 3 a.m. He was completely still on it — wasn’t complaining, was joking with the crew. It was very inspiring to watch and very inspiring to get to work with him,” De La Torre said.

“You can see the passion that he has. It never switched off. I was over there in the corner about to pass out and thinking, ‘How is he doing this, going nonstop?’ It was really inspiring.”

As to whether this will be the last installment of the “Pirates” franchise, De La Torre doesn’t know, but said he’d answer the phone in a heartbeat if he was asked to return.

De La Torre, who left Bowling Green for Los Angeles in 2012, also is busy promoting songs from his band’s upcoming album, “Matador.” He is the frontman for the band, De La Torre, which recorded the album in Nashville with Grammy-award winner Desmond Child. The album is a rocker, with the single “Paradise” released this month. The video features footage from when the band opened for Bon Jovi in March.

“We will definitely tour, we just don’t have dates yet. I’m trying to balance acting with the band, so right now we’re working on the online presence for the band,” the singer said.

He said he’d be up for a return to Bowling Green as part of the Black Swamp Arts Festival sometime.

“Oh yeah, we have to do that,” he said.

The official video for “Paradise” can be seen on YouTube or on the band’s website, delatorreband.com or anthonydelatorre.com. De La Torre’s music is available on iTunes.

De La Torre’s career also took him to Hungary, where his next film involves taking on a dark role in a based-on-true-life story. “Lords of Chaos,” directed by Jonas Akerlund and produced by Ridley Scott, also stars Rory Culkin and Jack Kilmer, who is the son of Val Kilmer.

“I was blown away when I heard all those names. I said, ‘Let’s go to Hungary!’ It was a crazy and a really intense experience,” he said.

The movie follows a teenager’s quest to start Norwegian black metal music in Oslo in the 1980s that ends in a violent outcome.

Whether he plays a good guy or a bad guy is up for interpretation.

“In ‘Lords of Chaos,’ it’s not quite as black and white. The main group of characters start a satanic cult and my character is in that cult,” De La Torre said.

“Definitely not a family film — I would not take your kids to see that one,” he chuckled. The release is likely in the fall.

