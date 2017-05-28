Weekend Doctor

By NIKI SIDLE

Losing a loved one can be one of the most difficult events in our lives. While it is something we all experience, each situation is different. Grief is our natural response to these events. Each individual manages the different stages of grief in his or her own way. The amount of time a person can grieve and mourn the loss of a loved one varies. The relationship between the individual and loved one along with the circumstances surrounding the loss impact how the individual manages his or her grief.

As unique and different as each situation may be, there are commonalities to how we all grieve. As we experience the tragic loss of a family member or friend, we may find ourselves asking an array of questions. You may wonder how to continue on from this loss or if the emotions you are feeling are normal. To help you cope with significant loss, bereavement services are available in your community. Bereavement services provide the resources, education and support you need to manage your grief.

The purpose of bereavement services is to help you come to terms with your loss and to help you heal. This can be in the form of support groups, counseling, educational materials or individualized methods for you and your loved ones. Some bereaved individuals may feel as if they are isolated from everyone around them, while others may feel uncomfortable displaying their grief due to fear of being judged. Bereavement services provide a safe haven for individuals to share their thoughts and feelings with others who are going through the same experience. Various organizations provide bereavement services free of charge to all members of the community, with age-appropriate services also available to children.

Bereavement services provide guidance to individuals related to decision-making, adapting to the change in their environment and providing resources for their overall mental, social and physical health. Losing a loved one changes all aspects of your life in different ways, and having the support to move forward and adapt is crucial. Bereavement service providers understand that there can also be spiritual and religious differences in how everyone handles grief. The role of this service is to provide a safe, judgment-free environment for you to share your thoughts and concerns.

If you or someone you know has recently suffered a loss, please consider seeking bereavement services in your area.

Sidle is bereavement coordinator for Bridge Bereavement Services, Findlay. Questions for Blanchard Valley Health System experts may be sent to Weekend Doctor, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

