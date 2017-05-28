Weekend: Get schooled in summer activities for children

By CASSIE ANDERSON

School is out! How do you engage the kids for a fun and productive summer?

Research shows that without learning opportunities summer brain drain can happen. Two-plus months of math and reading skills can be lost over the break.

When school resumes in the fall, up to six weeks may be spent relearning materials to make up for the summer break. Only two-to-three hours per week during the recess of engaging a child’s mind can stop the brain drain.

This does not mean sitting down and having study sessions daily. It’s summer — there are all kinds of ways to stimulate a child’s mind.

Make pleasure-reading part of your family’s summer fun. Take advantage of summer-reading programs at the library, pack books for a quiet moment at the park or beach, or pick a book and read it as a family over the summer.

Learning can be encouraged in other ways as well. Have your kids help you in the kitchen with a new recipe.

Cooking is a great education tool. Kids will practice reading with the recipe, practice math concepts by measuring, and work on motor skills while preparing ingredients. Plus, they are spending quality time with you.

Participating in physical activities is another way to stop the summer drain. Learning a new skill, such as swimming, promotes learning and safety.

Sports also help with learning. Research shows that ongoing physical activity can increase concentration and math skills.

Going on backyard adventures is another idea. Take advantage of our county and state park systems. There are a variety of hiking trails, bike paths and park-offered programs to participate in at little or no cost.

Using technology is a way to support learning. Challenge your child to earn a high score on an educational app or head to the hobby shop to pick up a Junk Drawer Robotics kit.

Use technology in ways that you can share an experience together. Think about the age and development of the child with these challenges.

We do need to encourage a balance with technology time and offline time. This is very important for the communication and brain development for children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics makes several recommendations for screen time and child development. For younger children (under 18 months) one-way screen time is discouraged, but having a two-way video chat with grandma can be very positive.

As children get older (in the 2- to 5-year-old range), small amounts of quality programming time (with a participating parent) are helpful for learning. Kids learn social skills from parents at a very young age. Actively engaging with a child is essential to their positive youth development.

School-aged children should keep screen time to less than two hours a day. Encourage your child to go outside to play, read a book, or play a board game. A variety of experiences will help engage their summer learning.

There is a wide variety of summer experiences for children to participate in around our community. Summer camps, clubs and specialty programs are all out there.

For example, Camp Fire Northwest Ohio has a variety of day camp and overnight camp experiences. Information is available at campfirenwohio.com.

Hancock County 4-H has camp programs as well. Cloverbud Day Camp is June 15 for youths in kindergarten to second grade, and 4-H camp is June 25-29 for kids in third to eighth grade. Campers do not have to be current 4-H members in Hancock County. Visit hancock.osu.edu for information on both programs.

There are lots of ways to prevent the summer learning drain and have fun. Our community offers many opportunities, check them out!

Anderson is with the Ohio State University Extension office in Findlay.

