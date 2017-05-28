Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By TIFFANY POTTKOTTER

Medications can have many therapeutic benefits if taken correctly. However, there are also many ways patients put themselves at risk for harm if not following the proper guidelines below:

1. Take all medications as prescribed. This means do not start, stop, or change doses, route, or timing of medications without consulting the prescriber.

2. Do not share medications with anyone, even if you are on the same medication.

3. Do not take expired medications. Instead, there are regular medication collections that take place throughout the year, and also a prescription drug drop-off box at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Do not flush them. Get rid of any medications you are no longer taking.

4. Report side effects to the prescriber.

5. Keep all meds locked up at all times. If lost or stolen, the responsibility falls on you. Insurances may not allow for early refills and, if a controlled substance, the prescriber will most likely not fill early. Often, a police report needs to be filed.

6. Know the name of each medication and the reason you are taking it. If you don’t know, then ask.

7. Do not wait until the last minute for refills. Call at least one week in advance.

8. Keep a list on you at all times of all the medications you are taking, doses, and who prescribes them. Report any changes in medications to all providers that you are seeing.

9. Bring the actual medication bottles to all appointments.

10. Report any over-the-counter medications, herbals or supplements to the providers so they can check for any potential interactions. Do not start taking any of these without consulting your provider first.

11. If you think you are becoming tolerant, dependent, or addicted to a medication, let the prescriber know right away.

12. Keep all medications out of the reach of children or visitors in the home.

13. Do not use empty medication bottles as toys or rattles for children.

14. If you accidentally missed a dose or took the dose at the wrong time, call your provider on clarification on how to proceed.

15. If you are aware of anyone that may have a cognitive disorder and may present with confusion with their medications, accompany them to the appointments so that other arrangements can be put into place for them.

Pottkotter is a board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner at ProMedica Physicians Behavioral Health. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay, OH 45839.

Comments

comments