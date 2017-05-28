Weekend: Saddle school

A hands-on horseback riding program for beginners will be held indoors at the University of Findlay’s James L. Child Jr. Equestrian Complex as part of the Hancock Park District’s Leisure Education Initiative.

The program is open to youths age 8 and older as well as adults. It runs from Tuesday, June 6, to Saturday, June 10. Session 1 runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and session 2 runs from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The program will cover basic horse care and safety (feeding, catching a horse in a stall, putting on a halter, leading a horse, and grooming); basic tacking up and riding skills (mounting, dismounting, walking, stopping, guiding, jogging, and loping); bathing the horse; cleaning the saddle; and an advanced riding demonstration, at which time other styles of riding will be covered.

In previous years, instruction for adults was held in the evening.

Laura Smith, a horseback riding program instructor and administrator, said adults have the opportunity to take daytime classes this year after several people said it would better fit their schedule.

With the new setup, participants will be broken into groups based on age and abilities, and people will be paired one-on-one with an instructor as they become familiar with horses, she said.

The program’s goal is to have most people riding a horse alone by the end of the week, Smith said.

Mark Smith, Laura Smith’s husband, is head instructor. A professional horseman for more than 35 years, he is an instructor in UF’s western equestrian program, is a carded judge with six national breed organizations, and has trained and coached multiple world and national champions.

Participants should wear long pants and boots with heel (or sturdy shoes).

Registration is $125 per person with a signed assumption of risk/liability release/waiver of all claims form and, if applicable, parental consent form from the park district and the university. Checks should be made payable to Mark Smith.

Minimum enrollment is eight and maximum is 24 participants, and registration should be done by Friday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m. at the Hancock Park District, 1424 E. Main Cross St., Findlay.

The equestrian complex is located at 11178 Marion Township 201, south of Findlay on Brookside Drive/Marion Township 201, south of Olive Street/Marion Township 204.

For more information, call the park district at 419-425-7275 or visit www.hancockparks.com and click on the “What’s New” tab.

