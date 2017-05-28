Weekend: The Main attraction

The Arts Partnership welcomes the community to celebrate the warm weather and kick off summer with one of Findlay’s largest street festivals, the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Huntington Bank’s Boogie on Main Street.

Attendees are invited to Main Street from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 2, for food and entertainment.

The festival will be held on South Main Street between Main Cross and Crawford Streets. Attendees can have dinner or snacks from one of the local food vendors: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ, Gyro Corner, Sno2Go Shaved Ice, King’s Concessions and The Melted Cheese. Children can enjoy the Kids Zone from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Cherry Bombs and The Good Hooks will perform the evening’s music.

Cherry Bombs are well versed in the pop and rock hits from the ’70s and ’80s, featuring smooth harmonies, solid guitar riffs and a driving bass line. Fronted by two female vocalists, the six-piece band brings a polished collection of energetic songs.

The Good Hooks are a Cincinnati-based cover band. The trio was a featured band for the 2015 Boogie on Main Street and returns to Findlay to provide another high-energy performance. Collectively, members of the band have over 50 years of experience and have opened for several national acts.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under and free admission for kids in strollers. Attendees 21 years and older will be permitted to purchase libations with identification and in accordance to the law. For safety purposes, Safe Ride Home will be on site to provide free rides.

The event raises funds for The Arts Partnership’s arts education program.

For more details, visit www.artspartnership.com or call The Arts Partnership at 419-422-4624. The Arts Partnership is located at 618 S. Main St., Findlay. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Boogie on Main Street is sponsored by Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Huntington Bank, Ball Corporation, Alvada Construction, Rowmark, The Courier, WKXA, WFIN, 106.3 The Fox, Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Sunbelt Rentals, Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau, LaRiche Chevrolet Cadillac, TJD Industrial Services, and the City of Findlay.

