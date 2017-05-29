Findlay woman hurt in accidental shooting

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Findlay woman was shot in the side by her boyfriend early Sunday in what is believed to be an accidental shooting.
The Findlay Police Department said Brittany Lowd was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the gunshot and immediate surgery was not required, police said.
Police said the shooting was reported about 1:10 a.m. at 310 W. Bigelow Ave.
Police said Lowd was in the driver’s seat of a truck and her boyfriend, Matthew Felder, was in the front passenger seat. Felder was attempting to unload a pistol when it discharged, hitting Lowd in the right side, police said.
No arrests were made, and the shooting is still being investigated.

Findlay woman hurt in accidental shooting

