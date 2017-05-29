Report: Ohio had 4,149 overdose deaths in 2016

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS (AP) — A newspaper survey of Ohio county coroners has found more than 4,000 people died from drug overdoses last year in a state among the hardest hit by a heroin and opioid epidemic.
The Columbus Dispatch reported Sunday that the state’s 4,149 unintentional fatal overdoses in 2016 are a 36 percent increase from the previous year when just over 3,000 deaths were reported.
Citing an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation that used statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the newspaper said Ohio led the nation in the total number of fatal overdoses in 2014 and 2015.
The increase is being attributed to heroin and the powerful synthetic opioids fentanyl and carfentanil. Last year’s total is expected to go higher as coroners tabulate final numbers. The newspaper reported that coroners in six smaller counties did not provide overdose numbers.
Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, far outpaced the rest of the state with 666 deaths in 2016 with the majority of those deaths blamed on fentanyl use.
William Denihan, the outgoing chief executive officer of the Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board, called the opioid epidemic a “tsunami.”
“We’ve done so much, but the numbers are going the other way,” Denihan said. “I don’t see the improvement.”
While Ohio was one of the leaders in shutting down “pill mills” that sold prescription opioids like oxycodone, health officials say it has led to addicts switching to more powerful opioids.
In Akron’s Summit County, nearly half of its 308 overdose deaths last year were attributed to the use of carfentanil, a powerful opioid that’s supposed to be used as a tranquilizer for large animals. Gary Guenther, an investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, said addicts clamor to get the lethal drug when they hear it’s on the streets.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” Guenther said.
The state Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services said Ohio’s 2015 fatal overdose numbers could have been much higher were it not for lives saved with the opioid overdose antidote, naloxone.
Dr. Mark Hurst, medical director for Ohio’s health and mental health departments, said that while naloxone has helped prevent deaths, it’s not the answer to solving opioid addiction.
“This is going to turn around,” Hurst said. “I wish I could tell you when it’s going to turn around.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

Dillon wins Coca-Cola 600 for first NASCAR Cup victory

Posted On 29 May 2017
0

LeBron: ‘I feel good about our chances’

Posted On 29 May 2017
0

No. 1 seed out at French Open

Posted On 29 May 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Report: Ohio had 4,149 overdose deaths in 2016

Posted On28 May 2017

Findlay woman hurt in accidental shooting

Posted On28 May 2017

Findlay High to graduate 357

Posted On26 May 2017

Sellers holding edge in housing market

Posted On26 May 2017

Arlington pool won't open this weekend

Posted On25 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company