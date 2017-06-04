Weekend: Backstreet bands

The Rally in the Alley outdoor musical event series marks its 25th anniversary. The public is invited to enjoy music and food free of charge in downtown Findlay’s Latham Courtyard on the 500 block of South Main Street. The events run Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m.

Willful Blindness

June 9

This Findlay-based band specializes in blues, pop and rock cover tunes along with their own original songs. Founded as a three-piece band by Zach Barger (lead vocals, bass and keyboards), Jeff Zellner (rhythm guitar, harmonica, and backup vocals) and Evan Iles (drums, auxiliary percussion) in 2008, the group completed its lineup with lead guitarist Paul Romanoski to eventually become Willful Blindness. Their influences include Neil Young, Pink Floyd, The Allman Brothers, Ben Folds Five, The Beatles, Cream, Jimi Hendrix, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Jethro Tull, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, and The Black Crowes.

Food will be provided by Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company.

More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

The Reunion Band

June 16

Formed 26 years ago at a Findlay High School class of 1971 reunion, this eight-piece group specializes in rock and roll cover tunes from the 1960s and ’70s. Four of the members have been playing together since 1966 in the Central Junior High School basement: Reg Routson on drums; Scott Lavender on keyboards; Mike Rosati on lead guitar; and John Courtney on vocals. Later band members are: Dennis Reamsnyder on rhythm guitar; Steve Wilson on bass; Richard Wittenmyer on vocals and tambourine; and Susan Bright on vocals and cowbell. Routson said the band’s biggest influences are The Beatles and The Left Banke, and the group also throws some one-hit wonders into their sets, including songs by the Music Explosion, Syndicate of Sound, Electric Prunes, and Richard and the Young Lions.

Food will be provided by Legends Steakhouse & Sports Bar.

The Athen Ry

June 23

This local band takes a modern approach to traditional Irish and folk tunes while throwing several original songs into the mix. The group describes its music as part of the Americana genre and specializes in distinct vocal harmonies. Alex Treece plays mandolin; Jason Wagner plays guitar and harmonica; Maria Weigman plays violin; Matt Walker handles percussion; and Steve Treece performs on the banjo and auxiliary instruments. Influences include The Beatles, Flogging Molly, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dropkick Murphys, and The Avett Brothers.

Jimmy John’s will provide food.

More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

The Hipnotix

July 7

Formed in 2003 as a three-piece classic rock band in the vein of Journey, Boston and Foreigner, the band currently has five members, most of whom reside in the Lima area. Jimi Goare plays guitar; Rachel Wheaton sings; Dean Altstaetter plays keyboards; Sue Alt supplies bass guitar and David “Sugah” Breaston handles the drums. The group recorded and released an original album, “Closer,” in 2010.

Food will be provided by Hot Head Burrito.

More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

Big Red Deluxe

July 14

Hailing from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and comprising musicians from the northwest Ohio area, Big Red Deluxe is a five-piece cover band that blends classic and modern rock, country, Motown and disco. Songs they have performed include “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars; “Lonely Boy” by The Black Keys; “Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top; “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations; and “Stayin’ Alive” by The Bee Gees. Isaac Orians plays guitar; Steve Eyer handles keyboards; Mark Armstrong mans the drum kit; Joe Orians plays bass; and Fritz Martin plays guitar.

City BBQ will provide food.

More information can be found at www.bigreddeluxe.com and the group’s Facebook page.

Reese Dailey Band

July 21

Formed in 2007, the Toledo-based group plays a concentration of southern rock, blues and original music, providing high-energy dance and/or jam music at its shows. The band’s first CD, “Simpatico,” is a collection of 10 original songs written, produced and performed by Reese Dailey, who has been playing guitar since the age of 8. The band features Tom Lawson on guitar and vocals; Scott Kretzer supplies drums; and Eric Taylor plays the bass. Dailey’s songwriting combines the lyrical influences of his father, Pat, with Gordon Lightfoot along with the heavy guitar work of The Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Fern Cafe will provide food.

More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

High Impact

July 28

With members from Columbus and Dayton, this dance rock band’s repertoire boasts standards from the 1970s to the present day. The group has played songs by Maroon 5, Matchbox Twenty, Metallica, Joan Jett, Tom Petty, Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, The Clash, The Doors, and has been known to occasionally throw Rush and Led Zeppelin medleys into its set.

Food will be provided by Domino’s.

More information can be found at www.highimpactrocks.com and the group’s Facebook page.

Jeff Tucker Band

Aug. 4

Jeff Tucker played with his band On the Beach for a period of 20 years (including a few stops at previous Rallies in the Alley) before changing the name to The Jeff Tucker Band three years ago. His latest record, “Rock & Roll Soul,” features straightforward rock, old-school two-step country, Americana, the occasional jazz shuffle, and a blues song written about his cat. The band features Tucker on vocals, guitar and harmonica; Brad Burkhart on bass/vocals; Stephen Klunk on drums; and Ben DeLong on keyboards, harmony vocals, and flugelhorn.

The Greek Garden will provide food.

More information can be found at www.jefftuckermusic.com.

Loose Cannons Band featuring Kahuna’s All-Star Band

Aug. 11

A four-piece Findlay-based group, the Loose Cannons Band plays classic rock from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s. Every member sings lead vocals and contributes to the band’s trademark harmonizing. Shawn Benjamin plays drums; Dave Ohl handles guitar; Larry Mason plays bass and saxophone; and Jerry Natal performs on guitar, drums, bass and harmonica.

Kahuna’s All-Star Band covers classic rock and features area musicians of all different styles and ages (including country, rock, blues, oldies players) getting together to jam and have fun during the event. Musicians interested in playing should check the 106.3 The Fox radio station’s Facebook page. The group will perform as a special guest.

City BBQ will provide food.

Tongue ‘n Groove

Aug. 18

Chip McClurkin, a Findlay native as well as lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for Tongue ‘n Groove, said Rally in the Alley is the band’s favorite venue to play due to its Friday-after-work vibe and opportunity to interact with the crowd. The band plays classic and contemporary rock/pop music, with sets featuring songs by Led Zeppelin, The Who and the Foo Fighters. Sometimes the musicians throw twists into the songs, such as incorporating parts of an older tune into a newer song. In addition to pop hits, the band also throws some epic deep cuts into the set list. Members include Marty Hough on lead guitar and vocals; Dean Armstrong on keyboards; Mark Stears on bass; and Todd Clymer on drums.

Hot Head Burrito will provide food.

Comments

comments