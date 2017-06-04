Weekend: Get Out!

Events

OVO FROM CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Today

Cirque du Soleil will be performing in Toledo with OVO, its newest touring show in arenas. OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a nonstop display of energy and movement. The cast consists of 50 performing artists from 12 countries specializing in many acrobatic feats. Admission: $25-$150. Time: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 419-255-3300, www.ticketmaster.com, http://huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

QUILT NATIONAL

Through Oct. 15

Quilt National features 20 contemporary art quilts that were entered in the 2015 Quilt National competition, a biennial juried competition at the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio. Quilts displayed in this exhibit were made in 2012 or 2014 by artists in the United States and around the world. They feature a variety of fabrics, colors and innovative techniques used to convey each artist’s message. Patterns include birds flourishing next to oil rigs, the moon, summer flowers and earthquakes. Admission: Museum members are free; non-members price included with museum ticket at $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

‘CARS AND COFFEE’ CRUISE-IN

Today

The Flag City U.S.A. “Cars and Coffee” Cruise-In, hosted by Panera Bread, is having its second event of the season. Guests can enjoy the cars, take pictures, talk with their owners, have some Panera Bread coffee, pastries or breakfast. No judging or trophies involved. Participants showing their vehicles are advised to park in every other lined spot. Admission: Free. Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Location: Parking lot just east of Panera Bread, 1971 Tiffin Ave., across from Hobby Lobby, near Gabe’s, Findlay. Information: 419-423-2415.

SOJOURNER QUARTET

Today

Sojourner Quartet is a Findlay-based southern gospel four-part male quartet that began in 1991 as a contemporary Christian group playing their own instruments and writing many of their own songs. The group members’ mission is to glorify God and Jesus Christ to as many people as possible, regardless of denomination, through their music and personal testimony. Members are Isaac Steinhour (tenor and Findlay High School graduate), Mark May (Findlay native, baritone and member since 1992), Larry Counterman (bass and Indiana resident), and Jeff McGlade (lead and Findlay resident since 1984). Admission: Free, and a freewill offering will be taken. Time: 6 p.m. Location: Upper Room Church of God, 520 W. Bigelow Ave. Information: Call the church at 419-422-8017 or visit www.sojournerquartet.com.

WINTER/SPRING DANCES

June 9-11

Home of the Bavarian Club, the Bavarian Haus is a nonprofit organization led by a group of men and women who share a love of polka music and the German heritage. Founded in 1972, it has been a place for people young and old to celebrate special occasions and enjoy dancing, eating German food, and visiting with friends. Admission: $9, kids 16 and under free with adult. Time: Doors open at 5 p.m., dance from 6 to 10 p.m. June 9; doors open at 3 p.m., dance runs from 4 to 9 p.m. June 10; doors open at 11 a.m., dance runs from 4 to 8 p.m. June 11. Location: Bavarian Haus, 3814 Ohio 18, Deshler. Information: 419-278-0536 or www.bavarianhausdeshler.com.

FREMONT FLEA MARKET

June 10 and 11

More than 200 vendors will be at the Fremont Flea Market, and concessions are available. Admission: Free. Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11. Location: Sandusky County Fairgrounds, 901 Rawson Ave., Fremont. Information: 419-332-5604 or visit www.sanduskycountyfair.com.

SECOND SATURDAYS R 4 KIDS

June 10

Kids can learn how to play Civil War-era base ball (spelled two words back then) during Second Saturdays R 4 Kids with the Spiegel Grove Squires, the vintage team at the Hayes Presidential Library and Museums. The Squires are base ball devotees who have studied and learned the historic rules. They wear vintage-style uniforms and use the base ball jargon of the day, which includes referring to players as “ballists” and games as “matches.” Admission: $1 for kids, no fee for adults to bring children to program. Time: 11 a.m. to noon. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

BLOCK WALK

June 11

The Jones Mansion will hold a miniature version of its twilight walking tour that covers the outside of the Jones Mansion and various historic and important buildings in the 300 to 400 block of East Sandusky Street, also known as Back Street. The tour will feature guides along the way to help participants get to know the neighborhood, and it concludes at the mansion with ice cream treats served on the porch. Participants are advised to wear comfortable walking shoes. Admission: $10, with $15 tickets at the door if available. Time: Tours start at 2 and 3 p.m. Location: Jones Mansion, 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay. Information: Tickets can be purchased at 419-427-6110.

FAITH AND FAMILY DAY

June 11

Three Bridges and The Shane Brothers will perform at Sauder Village’s annual Gospel Music Concert and Faith and Family Day. Pianist Jim Stewart will open the concert with contemporary songs of praise and traditional hymns. The Three Bridges are rooted in traditional southern gospel and feature tight harmonies with an energetic stage presence. The Shane Brothers hail from Bluffton, Indiana, and feature Mike Shane, who sings second tenor or lead; Jeff Shane, who sings baritone; and Jim Loving, the only non-family member, who sings first tenor. Rick, the oldest brother, is active as a gospel soloist. In the Historic Village there will be old-fashioned games to play, free face painting, hymn sings in the Village Church and a craft activity for children. Historic Village admission also covers the concert. Admission: $17 adults, kids 16 and under are free, and active-duty military personnel and their immediate family are free. Time: Historic Village open from noon to 4 p.m., concert starts at 4 with opening act at 3:30. Location: Sauder Village, 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold. Information: Call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

CLASSIC MEMORIES

June 17

Flag City Classics car club is gearing up for its 12th annual Classic Memories car show. All proceeds from the show will be distributed among five charities: Hope House, City Mission, Christian Clearing House, CHOPIN Hall and Bridge Hospice. The show will feature music, kids’ activities, door prizes, raffles and participant voting for trophies. Food vendor will be Miller’s Meats of Findlay. Participants will be classed by year of vehicle and each class will have two trophy winners. There will also be a best-of-show award and sponsor awards. The show is open to all makes, models and years of cars and trucks. Non-food vendor spaces are also available. Admission: Spectators are free, with donation containers available. Car registration is $15. Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Owens Community College, 3200 Bright Road, intersection of Hancock County 95 and 99. Information: 419-423-9630 or 419-422-2584.

GROVEFEST

June 24

GroveFest: Nature at the Grove highlights Spiegel Grove, a 25-acre state park and the estate of President Rutherford B. and first lady Lucy Hayes. Nature-related organizations will have crafts and activities for kids, and there will be live animal presentations from the Toledo Zoo and Back to the Wild wildlife rehabilitation center of Castalia. Food will be available on the grounds for a donation. South Creek Clydesdales will offer horse-drawn wagon rides through Spiegel Grove with guides sharing points of interest on the property. Wagon rides are $3 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids age 5 and younger. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP

June 30

Unbeaten lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. (19-0, 14 knockouts) will defend his title in Toledo when he takes on mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov (38-2-1, 20 knockouts) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions. Televised coverage (Bounce TV) begins at 9 p.m. and will be headlined by the hometown star Easter, who last defended his title in the same venue by knocking down Luis Cruz three times on his way to a unanimous decision. Admission: $35-$225. Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 1-800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.

CHAUTAUQUA ROSSFORD AND RIVERFEST

July 19-23

Building on the 19th-century tradition established on the shores of New York’s Chautauqua Lake, Chautauqua Rossford is a five-day event that combines living history performances, music, education and audience participation. The annual Riverfest activities such as the fireworks, beer tent and games for the kids will take place on Saturday, July 22. Admission: Free. Location: Rossford Marina and Veterans Memorial Park, Rossford. Information: Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau at 855-765-5451.

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!’

July 26

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! “” Hot Summer Nights” will showcase every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on the television show. Performers include season 24 pro dancers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and more. Admission: $39.50-$79.50. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Information: Call the theatre’s ticket office at 330-253-2488 or visit www.akroncivic.com.

Music

BUCKEYE COUNTRY SUPERFEST

June 10 and 11

Country music fans can come to Columbus for the Buckeye Country Superfest. The June 10 lineup features the Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Jana Kramer, and Craig Campbell. June 11 performers are Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Billy Currington, Frankie Ballard, and LANco. Admission: $40-$250 per day, single-day and weekend tickets available. Location: Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus. Information: Call 800-745-3000 or visit www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com, www.ticketmaster.com and www.schottensteincenter.com.

OUTDOOR CONCERTS

June 11, 14, 25 and 28

Fostoria Community Band will present a series of outdoor concerts depicting the American spirit, featuring movie music, patriotic tunes and marches. A tuba ensemble from the band, The Tuba Family Players, will also perform several songs. The band is directed by Craig McKenzie and comprises 45 musicians from Fostoria and the surrounding area. Admission: Free. Time: 7:30 p.m. June 11 and 25, 7 p.m. June 14 and 28. Location: Hedges-Boyer Park, Tiffin, on June 11; Riverside Park, Findlay, on June 14; Foundation Park, Fostoria, on June 25; and Spiegel Grove, Fremont, on June 28. Information: Contact Bob Pope, Fostoria Community Band president, at 419-619-8508.

VERANDAH CONCERTS

June 14 to Aug. 23

Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating on the Hayes Home lawn and listen to a variety of musical groups perform two Wednesdays a month. The Fossil Creek Band will perform bluegrass music June 14; Fostoria Community Band plays June 28; CB Singers, a vocal jazz ensemble, will perform July 12; the Rev. Robert Jones and Matt Watroba will perform American roots music on July 26; Terra Brass Choir sings Aug. 9; and North Coast Big Band concludes the series Aug. 23. Concerts can be canceled due to inclement weather. Admission: Free. Time: Ice cream social at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

BOOGIE WOOGIE KID

June 22

Ada Public Library welcomes pianist Matthew Ball, also known as the Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid. The attorney turned musician has more than 3.8 million YouTube views and boasts a repertoire that spans symphony, jazz and blues. His family friendly program features acrobatic piano favorites like “In the Mood,” “Glory of Love,” “Basin Street Blues,” “The Entertainer,” “Ain’t Misbehavin'” and “Bumble Boogie.” Admission: Free. Time: 11 a.m. to noon. Location: Ada Community Health Professionals Building, 1200 S. Main St., Ada. Information: Call the library at 419-634-5246 or visit www.boogiewoogiekid.com.

NORTHWEST OHIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

June 24

Average White Band will headline the Northwest Ohio Music Festival, which will also feature rhythm and blues artist Tinsley Ellis along with Claudette “The Bluz Queen” King, daughter of B.B. King, who will hold a jam session. The event will benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank. Tickets available online or in person at the food bank, 24 E. Woodruff Ave., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Time: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Location: International Park, downtown Toledo. Information: Reach the food bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 212, or visit www.toledofoodbank.org.

AMERICA

Sept. 16

Founded by Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and former member Dan Peek, America combines melodic pop rock, folk jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and traditional country rock. The classic rock band’s songs include “A Horse with No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “I Need You” and “Tin Man.” Admission: $39-$75. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Public Square, Lima. Information: 419-224-1552 or www.limaciviccenter.com.

Theater

‘A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM’

Through June 18

This classic takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2,000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright Plautus with the infectious energy of traditional vaudeville. The play was written by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart (developer of television’s “M*A*S*H”) with music by Stephen Sondheim (“West Side Story”). Admission: $25 adult, $23 for senior citizens, $10 for students age 14 and above, $5 for students age 13 and under, and $22 if part of a group of 10 or more. Time: 8 p.m. June 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17; 2:30 p.m. June 11 and 18. Location: Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 10th St., Toledo. Information: 419-243-9277 or www.toledorep.org.

Exhibits

‘FRAMING FAME’

Today

Using approximately 55 works from the Toledo Museum of Art’s extensive collection of works on paper, this exhibition charts the increasing proliferation of celebrity portrait photography and its popularity throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Beginning in the 1860s with a carte de visite portrait of Abraham Lincoln up through Andy Warhol’s 1970 “Little Red Book of Polaroids,” the exhibition provides an overview of celebrity portrait photography’s reach throughout the 20th century along with its prominent role in shaping today’s attitude toward celebrity. Admission: Free. Time: Noon to 5 p.m. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

‘HINDSIGHT’

Through June 30

Ben Morales — a graphic designer, photographer, art director and former Ohio State University at Lima student — presents a photography exhibit. “Hindsight” puts a spotlight on the photographs of historic landmarks in and around Toledo by juxtaposing the past and present of places. Admission: Free. Time: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Location: Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall, Ohio State University at Lima. Information: 419-302-0618.

‘COLOR ACROSS THE SPECTRUM’

Through July 30

Pioneering artists since the 19th century have explored the power of color and its ability to produce a range of psychological and perceptual optical effects. This exhibition looks at color through a selection of modern and contemporary graphic portfolios drawn from the collection and created by various artists, including Joan Miró, Barnett Newman and Josef Albers. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

WWII AIRCRAFT

June 12-18

Three restored World War II combat aircraft will be featured as part of the “Flying Legends of Victory Tour.” The aircraft are: C-47/DC-3 combat legend “Old Number 30”; B-17 bomber “Sentimental Journey”; and B-25 bomber “Maid in the Shade.” The public will be able to climb aboard the B-17 and hear stories about Americans who used it in the war. A rare aircraft, it is one of 10 in the world that is still flying. Admission: Free to come and look at planes, aircraft tours cost $10 per person, $20 for a family of four; rides are $425 per waist compartment seat and $850 for bombardier/navigator seats in the nose and are limited to eight passengers per flight. Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 13-15; and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 12 and June 16-18; rides go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 16-18. Location: Lima Allen County Airport, 700 Airport Drive, Lima. Information: Ride reservations are required and can be made at http://bit.ly/LimaOH or by calling 480-462-2992. Extra info can be found at www.azcaf.org/tour/ or by calling the airport at 419-227-3225.

‘THE BERLIN PAINTER AND HIS WORLD’

July 8 to Oct. 1

The first major museum exhibition focused on the art and career of the influential ancient Mediterranean artist known as the Berlin Painter will visit the Toledo Museum of Art. Eighty-four vessels and statuettes of bronze and terracotta from the early fifth century B.C. will be shown, including dozens of the finest vases attributed to the Berlin Painter along with works by other noteworthy artists of the period. The exhibition explores a range of painted subjects, from athletics and musical performances to the rich body of Greek myth and epic. Admission: $10, free for students and museum members. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

Ticket Watch

Tickets are now on sale for the following events:

Journey — June 25, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $49.50-$125; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Moody Blues — July 2, 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $86-$150.50; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Rob Zombie — July 9, 8 p.m., Centennial Terrace, Sylvania. $42.50-$53; 419-885-7106, www.etix.com and www.centennialterrace.org.

Metallica — July 12, 6 p.m., Comerica Park, Detroit. $60.50-$160.50; 313-962-4000, http://m.mlb.com/tigers/tickets/concerts/metallica

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Lauren Alaina — July 15, 6 p.m., Progressive Field, Cleveland. $39.75-$99.75; 877-538-6282, Tickets.com.

Dierks Bentley — July 27, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $32-$189; 800-854-2196 and www.livenation.com.

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt — Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $37.50-$138.50; 330-920-8040, www.ticketmaster.com.

Kendrick Lamar — Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., Schottenstein Center, Columbus. $39-$439; 614-292-3231, www.ticketmaster.com.

Lady Gaga — Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland. $46-$251; 888-894-9424, www.ticketmaster.com.

Donny and Marie Osmond — Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $77.50-$149.50; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

John Mayer — Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $36-$125; 330-920-8040, www.livenation.com.

Katy Perry — Sept. 7, 7 p.m., Schottenstein Center, Columbus. $50-$506; 614-292-3231, www.ticketmaster.com.

Adam Ant — Sept. 16, 7 p.m., House of Blues, Cleveland. $35-$135; 216-523-2583, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland, www.livenation.com.

Steve Martin and Martin Short — Sept. 17, 8 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland. $57.50-$150; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin — Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Stranahan Theater, Toledo. $55-$125; 419-381-8851, www.stranahantheater.org.

Guns N’ Roses — Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland. $64.50-$228; 1-888-894-9424, www.theqarena.com.

Janet Jackson — Oct. 28, 8 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $74.95-$124.95; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

