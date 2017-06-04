Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By NANCY STEPHANI

There is a personality type inventory that I recall first learning about in early adulthood that forever changed how I view myself and others. It is called the Myers Briggs Personality Type Inventory. The beauty of the inventory is that rather than focusing on faults, it focuses on gifts and strengths. Each of us has qualities of all eight functions on the test, but we have four that we prefer the most.

Each of us is primarily an introvert or an extrovert. An easy way to tell what type you are is whether or not you need to think before you speak or speak to figure out what you think.

We perceive the world through our senses or our intuition. Sensates take in information through their senses — sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell. Intuitives use intuition (more than a hunch, but an internal signal that they know what they know), then go looking for the senses to prove their intuition.

We process information with thoughts or feelings. Now, all of us know we must use both, but, if we are honest with ourselves, we have a favorite. Finally, our outlook on life is judging or perceiving. Judgers make lists and follow them. They are the planners. Perceivers go with the flow: If they make a list they frequently forget it and leave it at home. They are the folks who can do things at the spur of the moment.

Extroverts need to figure out who to talk to when processing information, and that can be a challenge. Introverts could benefit from letting others into the process of their decision-making, as they may not have the whole picture. Persons who take in information with intuition need to respect the facts and not just look for the ones that fit. Persons who use their senses can get caught up in the process and miss the forest for the trees. Feelers and thinkers probably have the biggest clashes that I see. Both are important and need to be valued. Feelers can wallow in all of the feelings and judgers can rush to judgment without considering the emotional components. The phrase, “The operation was successful, but the patient died,” comes to mind.

Perceivers love to do things spur of the moment and thinkers love to plan. Again, both are important. It is nice when there is one of each of every component in a marriage, family, business and community.

The most important component is that we learn to respect and value each person’s contribution. The local libraries and bookstores have more information on this personality inventory and most therapists have information that can help you understand your wonderful personality gifts.

