Weekend: Sibling soundscape

The Full Sound Chamber Group will bring its string sounds back to Findlay for a free concert at Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin St., at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11.

The program, “Music for Strings and Keyboard: a varied selection of yesteryear’s masterworks,” will feature a tuneful baroque selection by Wassenaer; a rendition of the ragtime favorite “Maple Leaf Rag” by Scott Joplin; and other songs by Schmeidler and Glinka.

The Full Sound Chamber Group consists of five brothers: Shalem Loritsch, violin; Chesed Loritsch, violin; Chayah Loritsch, viola and piano; Racham Loritsch, cello; Tsidqah Loritsch, double-bass and piano.

The group has been performing together for six years, and all of the brothers perform in the Ohio Northern University Symphony Orchestra and the Central Ohio Symphony Orchestra in Delaware.

For more information, reach Catherine Loritsch at 937-844-1300 or by email at schedule@fullsoundchambergroup.com; or visit www.fullsoundchambergroup.com.

