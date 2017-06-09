Ada police dog struck, killed by car

Ada Police Department K9 Jaeger was reported dead Thursday morning after running into the path of a car at home with his handler, Sgt. Matt Purdy, according to a Ada Police Department Facebook post.

K9 Jaeger came to the department in October 2015.

“We’re deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident that has occurred,” Ada Chief of Police Michael Harnishfeger said. “Jaeger was an awesome tool and K9 for our department, instrumental in numerous drug apprehensions and criminal apprehensions. He will be sorely missed.”

