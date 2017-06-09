County urged to seek sales tax renewal

By JIM MAURER

Members of the Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Advisory Board on Thursday urged the Hancock County commissioners to seek renewal of the half percent sales tax and allocate half of the proceeds for flood mitigation.

The current tax expires at the end of 2018 and will have to be approved by voters in order to be continued.

Julie Benziger, an attorney with One Energy, read a letter drafted by the advisory board after a unanimous vote by the organization during a June 1 meeting. The advisory board is comprised of business and government leaders.

“We strongly support the continuation of the (one quarter) percent sales tax in Hancock County for the purposes of flood mitigation. At the same time, we adamantly oppose any sales tax plan that does not include an explicit allocation for flood mitigation,” according to the letter.

Voters approved a 10-year half percent sales tax increase in 2009, with half providing fund mitigation funds and the remainder used for the county’s general operations.

The half percent tax generates more than $7 million annually in recent years. The flood mitigation fund has a balance of more than $18 million.

“As Hancock County continues to grow and attract investments from new and existing businesses, it is important that we also continue to demonstrate an absolute commitment to resolving our flooding issues. Until a permanent plan is in place and fully funded by other means, it is vital that we maintain a mechanism to advance that cause. Currently, this is achieved by the sale tax allocation. If this mechanism ceases, we are jeopardizing our ability to advance a long-term and permanent flooding solution.”

“Flooding has harmed the businesses and residents of this community for more than 100 years. This is long enough. For the first time in a century, we are on track to a permanent solution to end flooding in our community. We will do everything in our power to continue on this path.”

The letter voiced support for county operations and “reasonable county needs.”

“If there are needs within Hancock County not being met, we expect that you will find the business community very supportive of well-reasoned solutions that also maintain flood mitigation funding.”

Advisory board personnel are expected to attend the next Tuesday’s meeting at 10 a.m. for further discussion.

The letter was signed by: Chuck Bills, Ohio Logistics; Matt Black, The Trust Co.; Tim Federici, National Lime and Stone; Glenn Jost, Ball Metal; Richard Kirk, ACI Construction; Paul Smith, Marathon Petroleum Co.; Jereme Kent, One Energy; Dale Laws, Whirlpool Corp.; J.J. Preston, First Federal Bank; Dennis Hellmann, Findlay City Council; Lydia Mihalik, Findlay mayor; and Mark Gazarek, Hancock County commissioner.

Separately, the commissioners approved a change order for $25,045 to Heyne Construction, Minster, for additional exterior structural work necessary on the drainage improvement project around the county courthouse. The company’s contract was extended 35 days and the firm will concentrate on completion of the southside area to alleviate any interruption of the upgrade work being done on Dorney Plaza.

Also, commissioners approved a resolution authorizing contracts between cities, townships and villages in the county for Emergency Management Agency services. Cost is 45 cents per capita, which is about $150 to $200 annually for the villages and about $18,450 annually for Findlay.

The action is necessary for the agency to seek grants in case of emergencies.

