Roads to close for construction projects

Findlay is closing some of its streets for construction projects beginning. The following streets will be affected:

• West Main Cross is closed to through traffic from Western Avenue to Main Street for asphalt paving.

• H Street is closed to through traffic from Tiffin Avenue to north dead end for curb replacement.

• Greendale Avenue is closed to through traffic from Woodworth Drive to Canterburry Drive.

• Circle Drive will be closed to through traffic for curb replacement for curb replacement.

• Sandusky Street between Main Street and Cory Street will be closed to all traffic for road widening.

• Dayton Avenue from Tiffin avenue to Balsey Avenue will be closed to through traffic for storm sewer installation.

• North Main Street from Trenton Avenue to Melrose Avenue, will be reduced to one lane for curb replacement.

• Trenton Avenue from Main Street to Blanchard Street will be reduced to one lane in the eastbound and westbound direction for curb replacement.

Comments

comments