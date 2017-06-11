Weekend: Rec your day

Swimming, baseball and softball tournaments, ice skating, concerts and family activities are among the options hosted by the Findlay Recreation Department this summer.

Swimming pool

The YMCA is operating the municipal swimming pool in Riverside Park. The pool is open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

Daily rates are $2 for youth and $4 for adults. Season passes are available.

The pool opened Memorial Day.

Season passes for YMCA members cost: Youth: $45; Adult: $80; Family: $135.

Season passes for non-members cost: Youth: $50; Adult: $90; Family: $160.

For additional information, contact the YMCA, 419-422-4424; email: info@findlayymca.com; or online: www.findlayymca.org.

Flag City Sports Complex

Flag City Sports Complex, 3430 N. Main St., includes Huntington Arena, the Marathon Diamonds, Roethlisberger Youth Football Field, and the Miracle Park. There is about a half-mile paved walking/jogging path.

Ice at Huntington Arena will be available through July 14 for learn-to-skate group lessons, summer skate camps and performances.

Marathon Diamonds and youth baseball will host a Great Lakes Ultimate World Series on July 8-12.

Youth girls fast pitch softball will also be in action at the Marathon Diamonds. Events will include the annual Greg Miller Memorial Softball Tournament running through Sunday; the U16 State Softball Tournament, June 23-25; the Flag City Firecracker Fast Pitch Tournament, July 7-9; Full Tilt baseball tournament, July 15-16 and July 29-30; and Findlay Girls Fast Pitch U16-U18 Softball Nationals, July 30-Aug. 6; Ohio Special Olympics West Section, Aug. 25-26.

For more information about summer activities contact the Recreation Department, 419-424-7176. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information also is available on the city’s website: www.findlayohio.com under the recreation tab.

Emory Adams Park

Activities also are available at Emory Adams Park, off Sixth Street.

The park features the Fort Findlay Playground, a wooden structure at Sixth and Blanchard streets. There is a walking/jogging path of about two miles, soccer fields, baseball fields, football and lacrosse fields, too.

The Flag City Balloon Fest will be held Aug. 11-13. Soccer camps will be held beginning June 20 with a University of Findlay day camp.

“On the Ball” soccer camps will be held in July. There will be three sections: boys team camp, July 21-23; recreational and travel camp, July 24-28; and girls team camp, July 28-30. For more information or to register, visit hancocksoccer.com.

Firestine Park

Firestine Park, located along Brookside Drive and Sixth Street, has a nine-hole disc golf course. The course is for recreational users and not for competition tournaments.

Riverside Park

Besides the municipal swimming pool, Riverside Park features five sand volleyball courts, three tennis courts, three playgrounds, a lighted softball diamond, horseshoe pits, shuffleboard courts and a paved trail for walking, running or bicycling.

Shelter house rentals at Riverside Park are available for reunions or parties. They can be reserved in advance by contacting the recreation department, Monday through Friday.

Riverside Park also offers shelter house rentals which include picnic tables and electricity. Daily rentals are available dawn to dusk. Call 419-424-7176.

Rawson Park and Cooper Field

There is a playground and tennis courts at Rawson Park. The park and Cooper Field across the street each have softball fields. The city recreation department offers summer softball leagues including: mens teams on Wednesday and Thursday nights; and co-ed teams on Sunday nights. For more information about the adult softball leagues, call 419-424-7176.

More activities

The recreation department, in partnership with Ohio State University Extension Office, Hancock Public Health and 50 North will host various activities from 6-7:30 p.m. throughout the summer in various city parks. The family-oriented activities are free and equipment will be provided. If there is rain, the activity will be canceled.

The schedule, location and activity includes:

June 14 — Eagle Creek Park, 526 Hancock Street, wiffle ball; June 28 — Flag City Sports Complex, 3430 N. Main St., ultimate Frisbee; July 12 — Rawson Park, 720 River St., pickle ball; July 26 — Emory Adams Park, 1827 S. Blanchard St., eastside across footbridge, lacrosse; and Aug. 9 — Bernard Park, 1105 Bernard Ave., obstacle course.

For more information, call 419-424-7176, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; online at: www.findlayohio.com and click on the “recreation” tab; or on Facebook: City of Findlay Recreation.

Comments

comments