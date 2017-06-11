Weekend: Sounds of summer

The Riverside Summer Concert series will return to the Allen P. Dudley Memorial Band Shell at Findlay’s Riverside Park for its 66th year.

The concerts run from June 14 to Aug. 30, and feature a lineup of musical artists from the Midwest specializing in multiple forms of music.

Wednesday evening shows run from 7 to 8 p.m., and the Riverside Sunday Summer Concerts last from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission to the shows is free.

The designated rain date for the Wednesday series is Aug. 23.

Wednesday performances

Fostoria Community Band

June 14

The Fostoria Community Band has prepared a program of patriotic songs as well as show tunes. Founded in 1995 with a collection of eight members, the band currently comprises 45 musicians from Fostoria and the surrounding area. The Tuba Family Players, a tuba ensemble from the band, will also play several songs for the audience.

Kerry Patrick Clark

June 21

Dubbed the musical Norman Rockwell by a friend, Kerry Patrick Clark’s palette is a simple 12-note scale, a 6-string guitar and one voice that seeks to sing hope into the human experience by highlighting the values people share. A native Ohioan, Clark’s career spans more than three decades, with his music featured in themes and scores for film and television networks, including ESPN. He toured with the folk group, The New Christy Minstrels, in 1985; is a Martin Guitar Preferred Artist and the singer and songwriter of Roots Music Report’s most played folk song of 2014, “In a Perfect World.”

Night Jazz

June 28

A big-band-style jazz group comprising members from Findlay and the surrounding area, Night Jazz plays tunes made famous by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Frank Sinatra. Founded in 1995, the group incorporates trumpets, saxophones, trombones, piano, bass guitar, guitar, drums and singing into its musical mixture.

Buddy Love and the Coconuts

July 5

With band members boasting an average of 30 years experience, Buddy Love and the Coconuts’ goal is to get the crowd moving and grooving to classic rock tunes from the 1960s. The band has also been known to offer softer, slower acoustic sets and numbers.

Findlay Civic Band

July 12, 19 and 26

The Findlay Civic Band has approximately 80 band members under the direction of Jack Taylor, a professor of music at the University of Findlay. The group mixes school musicians, professional people, retirees, seasoned musicians and novices into a presentation of light and pop forms of music, including patriotic, Hollywood and Broadway themes.

Pantasia

Aug. 2

Pantasia Steel Drum Band, the Findlay High School Band, performs music for all occasions on the steel drum. Since its inception in the spring of 1997, Pantasia has garnered a reputation as an educational and entertaining instrumental music ensemble. Pantasia has performed numerous times throughout Ohio, nationally and internationally.

Ted Yoder

Aug. 9

Hailing from Goshen, Indiana, Ted Yoder will bring his pop symphonic approach to the hammered dulcimer to Riverside Park. A stringed musical instrument that’s played by striking the instrument’s strings with small mallet hammers, the hammered dulcimer utilizes skills from guitarists, percussionists and pianists. Yoder’s approach to the instrument weaves stately solo pieces of modern favorite tunes with unique arrangements, powerful dynamics, and beautiful melodic interlacement. His fame rose after his dulcimer rendition of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” went viral from Facebook Live.

Findlay Civic Jazz

Aug. 16

Playing for more than 50 years, the Findlay Civic Jazz Band collects local talent from high school to retirement ages to play music of all genres. The band meets for only two months a summer to perform at the band shell in Riverside Park.

Gordon Lightfoot Tribute

Aug. 30

Michigan guitarist Mike Fornes and four backing musicians developed a theatre show that replicates the concert experience delivered by Canadian folk-rock musician Gordon Lightfoot. Ten years later, Fornes will make a solo appearance at Riverside, accompanying himself on rhythm six-string and 12-string guitars, authentic to the models used by Lightfoot on stage.

Sunday shows

David Gerald Blues Band

July 16

David Gerald grew up to the sounds of the blues and R&B music in his hometown of Detroit. He has performed in many local blues, R&B, and rock bands. Today he plays nationally with his own band all year round at clubs and festivals across the United States. Gerald’s blues have been receiving widespread radio play, along with recognition in the blues and rock communities.

Erin Coburn

July 30

Beginning her musical career at age 10 by singing and playing at every open mic and jam session she could find across Cincinnati, 16-year-old Erin Coburn performs original music, blues, classic rock, pop, alternative and country. An accomplished shredder on the electric ukulele, Coburn is also a skilled guitarist, bassist, and vocalist.

Nashville Crush

Aug. 6

Featuring several Ohio musicians, Nashville Crush’s high-energy, award-winning stage show presents a balance of country and rock music with its combination of guitars, fiddle and banjo.

