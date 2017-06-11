Weekend: Take advantage of free credit reports

By JENNY SCHAUB

Have you checked your credit report lately? As summer knocks on the door (or any new season, for that matter) it’s always a good reminder to check your credit report. While it’s not something you might think of with the warm sun calling, it is an important thing to keep in mind.

As a consumer, everyone is entitled to receive their credit report for FREE one time per year. There are three different credit reporting agencies that post your credit report. These are TransUnion, Experian and Equifax. As part of this regulation, consumers are entitled to receive their credit report from each of these agencies.

As a rule of thumb, it is recommended that you stagger the requests for these three reports throughout the year. Every three months, request one of them. That way, you will have a larger picture over the course of the year.

In theory, the three reporting agencies should report the same information on your credit history and financial picture. In reality, however, that is not always the case. This is one main reason you should review your credit report for EACH agency once a year.

There are websites that offer you free credit report monitoring and review. Sites like Credit Karma are great resources and do provide access to your report and, in some cases, your credit score. Keep in mind that these sites provide your credit report through only one or two of the credit reporting agencies, not all three.

Banks and other lenders do not always use the same information or the same credit reporting agencies. Some institutions look at your information just by using TransUnion’s credit report, for example. If you do not review this regularly and there is misinformation, that lending institution will potentially deny you credit. In some cases, you may be able to dispute information, but it is a process that you will have to go through to make sure the information is correct.

The actual process of requesting your credit report is relatively simple. There is a website where you can log on and have direct access to request your report from each of the three agencies. Once logged on, you are able to request and download your credit report instantly.

You can log on to www.annualcreditreport.com to request your free credit report. You will need a valid email address and you will need to create an online account with a user name and password. If you have already logged on to this site in the past and have forgotten your information, there is a process to recover that. Your email address is the primary identification for this site.

There are some instances where personal or financial information does not match what the system indicates should be correct. If that were to happen, you can request it by mail, though you cannot receive your report instantly.

It’s important for consumers to know and understand their credit report. It is essentially your personal financial life. This information is used by banks, financial institutions, lenders, landlords and some employers. Knowing what they see is an important step in making sure you are getting a fair deal.

Hancock Saves provides free basic budgeting and credit report review workshops. If you are interested in more information, call 419-422-3851.

Schaub is Hancock Saves program coordinator at the Ohio State University Extension Service, Findlay.

Comments

comments