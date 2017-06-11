Weekend: Vintage vehicles

The 12th annual Classic Memories car show sponsored by the Flag City Classics club will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Owens Community College, 3200 Bright Road, at the intersection of Hancock County 95 and 99.

The event is open to all cars and trucks of any year, make and model. It will run rain or shine.

The event is free for spectators, with freewill offerings accepted.

Vehicle registration will be available from 9 a.m. to noon for $15 per vehicle.

Participants will vote for the best vehicle in 10 classes set by a range of years, including pre-1931 and 10-year ranges up through 2017. Each class is awarded two trophies with an additional best-of-show and sponsor trophy, which is a new voting procedure.

Awards will be given out at 3 p.m.

The event will include food by Miller’s Meats, door prizes, music by Berry Sound and Lighting, and children’s activities.

Non-food vendor and swap spaces are available.

All proceeds from the event are divided among five local charities: Hope House, City Mission, Christian Clearing House, CHOPIN Hall, and Bridge Hospice. The charities will be present at the show for spectators and participants to ask questions or seek information about their programs.

Flag City Classics has donated the proceeds from the past 11 Classic Memories shows as well as several prior years of Cruise Night in downtown Findlay to the same charities. The total amount donated over the years exceeds $250,000.

For more information, call 419-423-9630 or 419-422-2584.

