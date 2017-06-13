Findlay man sentenced on sex charges

By J. STEVEN DILLON

A Findlay man who had been scheduled to stand trial on a rape charge this week in Hancock County

Common Pleas Court instead pleaded guilty Monday to lesser offenses and was sentenced to prison.

Rodolfo S. Sierra, 55, was sentenced to 71 months in prison by Judge Reg Routson after being convicted of gross sexual imposition and sexual battery.

The two charges stemmed from the same May 1, 2016 sexual assault of a woman in Findlay that led to the original rape indictment against Sierra in August following an investigation by Findlay police.

The sexual battery offense, a third-degree felony, pertained to sexual conduct, while the gross sexual imposition charge, a fourth-degree felony, involved sexual contact.

The rape charge, which had alleged he used force or the threat of force during the assault, was dismissed Monday after Sierra agreed to plead guilty to the two less serious crimes. Had he been convicted of rape, he would have faced up to 10 years in prison.

Sierra, who was represented by Toledo attorney Merl R. Dech Jr., did not make a statement prior to sentencing. The victim chose not to attend Monday’s hearing, but an advocate told the judge the woman remains traumatized by the assault.

Assistant Prosecutor Steve

Powell called the plea bargain the “best resolution of the case,” since it meant the victim would not have to face her attacker in the courtroom and because it meant Sierra would serve a considerable prison sentence.

Sierra, who had faced a maximum sentence of 78 months on the two charges, will be given credit for the 240-plus days he has spent in county jail while awaiting trial.

He will also continue to be subject to lifetime registration and community notification as a Tier 3 sex offender, a status assigned in a prior case.

The defendant has an extensive record that dates to 1990 in common pleas court.

According to records, Sierra was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 1998 for aggravated burglary and six counts of rape.

Prior to that, he had served time for domestic violence and assault.

