Weekend: Brush up on nature

Artists are invited to head outside and get inspired by nature at the fourth annual Hancock Park District Plein Air Paint-Out on Saturday, June 24, at Litzenberg Memorial Woods, 6100 U.S. 224.

Adult artists working in all media are welcome to join outdoor (“en plein air” in French) artists for a day of painting at the McKinnis farmstead as well as the woods and prairie areas of the park.

Registration/check-in runs from 9 to 10 a.m. at the barn. Artists can paint their choice of 1840s farmstead, garden, prairie, woods or river bottom from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Artists will gather in the barn from 3 to 4 p.m. to share their work with other artists and park visitors.

Lunch will run from noon to 1 p.m., and artists can bring their own food to eat in the barn or they can dine out.

There is no registration fee for this noncompetitive event. The public is invited to view the paintings at the end of the day. In case of rain, there are several places under cover to work.

For more information about Art in the Park programs, contact Sharon Hammer Baker at bakerartstudio@gmail.com or phone the park district office at 419-425-7275.

