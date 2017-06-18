Weekend Doctor

By DR. LORIE THOMAS

As we age, there are many changes that take place in our bodies. One of these changes involves our bodies going through menopause. No one ever tells you that the aging process causes your skin to lose elasticity. For women, this may intensify many other changes that have already occurred with the effects of hormone changes and structural changes from pregnancy and childbirth.

Elasticity is a result of the changes in collagen. Collagen is a structural protein found in skin that gives it strength, elasticity and replaces dead cells.

Changes in collagen for a woman may lead to:

• Stress urinary incontinence, which happens when physical movement or activity puts pressure on your bladder

• Vaginal thinning, which reduces natural lubrication

• Vaginal dryness, leading to painful sex

Many women find themselves embarrassed, frustrated, helpless and unlikely to ask a physician for help. Often, the standard medical recommendation of estrogen cannot be used for a woman due to a history of breast cancer, a blood-clotting disorder or heart risks.

A woman may believe she has no options, but this may not be true as she could consider a laser procedure. This procedure helps rebuild the natural collagen of the vagina.

A procedure called vaginal rejuvenation is a non-surgical treatment to restore a “youthful” state. Vaginal rejuvenation stimulates the regeneration of collagen and elastin. This procedure has a positive impact and improves urinary stress incontinence, vaginal tightness, vaginal dryness and the symptoms of postmenopausal atrophy.

Vaginal rejuvenation is a 30-minute, noninvasive treatment where a specialized laser probe is inserted into your vagina to deliver light energy directly to your vaginal tissue to stimulate collagen production. Following your vaginal rejuvenation treatment, you can return to your normal daily activities immediately following treatment. However, you should avoid sexual intercourse for five days. Many individuals report that their vaginal rejuvenation procedure is more comfortable than having a Pap smear.

Women wanting this procedure should consult with a physician to assure it is appropriate for them.

Thomas is an obstetrician-gynecologist affiliated with Blanchard Valley Health System. Questions for Blanchard Valley Health System experts may be sent to: Weekend Doctor, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

