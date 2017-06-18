Weekend: Get Out!

Events

GROVEFEST

June 24

GroveFest: Nature at the Grove highlights Spiegel Grove, a 25-acre state park and the estate of President Rutherford B. and first lady Lucy Hayes. Nature-related organizations will have crafts and activities for kids, and there will be live animal presentations from the Toledo Zoo and Back to the Wild wildlife rehabilitation center of Castalia. Food will be available on the grounds for a donation. South Creek Clydesdales will offer horse-drawn wagon rides through Spiegel Grove with guides sharing points of interest on the property. Wagon rides are $3 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids age 5 and younger. Admission: Free. Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

OHIO GUITAR SHOW

June 25

Attendees can buy, sell or trade guitars, amps, effects, parts, records, video and memorabilia at the 2017 Summer Ohio Guitar Show. Last winter’s show drew more than 100 dealers from all over the United States. Dealer tables are $100 and parking is free. Admission: $9. Time: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Makoy Center, 5462 N. Center St., Hilliard. Information: 740-797-3351 or 740-592-4614, alexmack@frontier.com and www.ohioguitarshow.com.

BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP

June 30

Unbeaten lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. (19-0, 14 knockouts) will defend his title in Toledo when he takes on mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov (38-2-1, 20 knockouts) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions. Televised coverage (Bounce TV) begins at 9 p.m. and will be headlined by the hometown star Easter, who last defended his title in the same venue by knocking down Luis Cruz three times on his way to a unanimous decision. Admission: $35-$225. Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 1-800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.

VINTAGE BASE BALL

July 9

The Spiegel Grove Squires will play the Stemtown Stinkers in a game of 1860s-style base ball (as it was spelled at the time). They play bare-handed and use a bat that looks more like a broom handle. Players are called ballists, and they wear period-style uniforms and adopt the language of 19th-century base ball during their matches. Admission: Free. Time: 2 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

CHAUTAUQUA ROSSFORD AND RIVERFEST

July 19-23

Building on the 19th-century tradition established on the shores of New York’s Chautauqua Lake, Chautauqua Rossford is a five-day event that combines living history performances, music, education and audience participation. The annual Riverfest activities such as the fireworks, beer tent and games for the kids will take place on Saturday, July 22. Admission: Free. Location: Rossford Marina and Veterans Memorial Park, Rossford. Information: Rossford Convention and Visitors Bureau at 855-765-5451.

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE!’

July 26

“Dancing with the Stars: Live! “” Hot Summer Nights” will showcase every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on the television show. Performers include season 24 pro dancers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and more. Admission: $39.50-$79.50. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. Information: Call the theatre’s ticket office at 330-253-2488 or visit www.akroncivic.com.

FREMONT’S GOT TALENT

Aug. 6

The Exchange Club of Fremont will host the eighth annual Fremont’s Got Talent show, a competition open to any amateur talent from Sandusky, Wood, Seneca, Ottawa and Erie counties. Not just a singing contest, the fundraising event for Fight for Recovery is seeking out musicians, magicians, comedians, gymnasts and unconventional talents, with cash prizes awarded. Register with $35 and an application by Aug. 2 at noon. The rain date will be Aug. 20. Admission: Free for spectators. Time: 5 p.m., with preliminary rounds at noon. Location: Birchard Park, 1316 Croghan St., Fremont. Information: Call David Thornbury at 419-680-3360; applications can be printed at www.exchangecluboffremontoh.org.

Music

BOOGIE WOOGIE KID

June 22

Ada Public Library welcomes pianist Matthew Ball, also known as the Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid. The attorney turned musician has more than 3.8 million YouTube views and boasts a repertoire that spans symphony, jazz and blues. His family friendly program features acrobatic piano favorites like “In the Mood,” “Glory of Love,” “Basin Street Blues,” “The Entertainer,” “Ain’t Misbehavin'” and “Bumble Boogie.” Admission: Free. Time: 11 a.m. to noon. Location: Ada Community Health Professionals Building, 1200 S. Main St., Ada. Information: Call the library at 419-634-5246 or visit www.boogiewoogiekid.com.

NORTHWEST OHIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

June 24

Average White Band will headline the Northwest Ohio Music Festival, which will also feature rhythm and blues artist Tinsley Ellis along with Claudette “The Bluz Queen” King, daughter of B.B. King, who will hold a jam session. The event will benefit the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank. Tickets available online or in person at the food bank, 24 E. Woodruff Ave., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Time: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Location: International Park, downtown Toledo. Information: Reach the food bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 212, or visit www.toledofoodbank.org.

OUTDOOR CONCERTS

June 25 and 28

Fostoria Community Band presents a series of outdoor concerts depicting the American spirit, featuring movie music, patriotic tunes and marches. A tuba ensemble from the band, The Tuba Family Players, will also perform several songs. The band is directed by Craig McKenzie and comprises 45 musicians from Fostoria and the surrounding area. Admission: Free. Time: 7:30 p.m. June 25, 7 p.m. June 28. Location: Foundation Park, Fostoria, on June 25; and Spiegel Grove, Fremont, on June 28. Information: Contact Bob Pope, Fostoria Community Band president, at 419-619-8508.

VERANDAH CONCERTS

June 28 to Aug. 23

Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating on the Hayes Home lawn and listen to a variety of musical groups perform two Wednesdays a month. Fostoria Community Band plays June 28; CB Singers, a vocal jazz ensemble, will perform July 12; the Rev. Robert Jones and Matt Watroba will perform American roots music on July 26; Terra Brass Choir sings Aug. 9; and North Coast Big Band concludes the series Aug. 23. Concerts can be canceled due to inclement weather. Admission: Free. Time: Ice cream social at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

‘PATRIOTIC POPS’

July 1

The Lima Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Independence Day with a “Patriotic Pops” concert featuring movie musical selections, popular tunes and a tribute to the United States Armed Forces. Songs include selections from “My Fair Lady,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “The Muppet Medley,” and guest vocalist Kirsten Osbun-Manley will perform on some songs. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic foods. Admission: Free. Time: 7 p.m. Location: Ohio Northern University, Ada, on the sculpture mall east of McIntosh Center. ONU Field House is the rain location. Information: Jack Jeffery at 419-772-2045.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT

July 4

The Toledo Symphony Concert Band will perform a patriotic outdoor concert on the lawn of the Hayes Home, with Civil War re-enactors punctuating the “1812 Overture” with cannon fire. Attendees are advised to bring a chair or blanket for seating. The home and museum will be open from noon to 5 p.m., while the library will be closed for the holiday. Admission: Free. Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

AMERICA

Sept. 16

Founded by Gerry Beckley, Dewey Bunnell and former member Dan Peek, America combines melodic pop rock, folk jazz elements, slinky Latin-leaning rhythms and traditional country rock. The classic rock band’s songs include “A Horse with No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “I Need You” and “Tin Man.” Admission: $39-$75. Time: 8 p.m. Location: Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Public Square, Lima. Information: 419-224-1552 or www.limaciviccenter.com.

Theater

‘A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM’

Through today

This classic takes comedy back to its roots, combining situations from time-tested, 2,000-year-old comedies of Roman playwright Plautus with the infectious energy of traditional vaudeville. The play was written by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart (developer of television’s “M*A*S*H”) with music by Stephen Sondheim (“West Side Story”). Admission: $25 adult, $23 for senior citizens, $10 for students age 14 and above, $5 for students age 13 and under, and $22 if part of a group of 10 or more. Time: 2:30 p.m. Location: Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 10th St., Toledo. Information: 419-243-9277 or www.toledorep.org.

‘THE BOOK OF MORMON’

Sept. 19-24

Back by popular demand, the musical comedy “The Book of Mormon” is returning to Toledo for a limited engagement. From the creators of “South Park” and co-creator of “Avenue Q,” the show has won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and follows two Mormon missionaries to Uganda on their journey to share their faith. After opening on Broadway in 2011, the musical has embarked on two United States tours and has played in London’s West End. The show is recommended for mature audiences. Admission: $38-$128. Time: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21 and 24; 8 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23; and 2 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24. Location: Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Information: Tickets can be ordered at BroadwayInToledo.com, by calling the theater at 419-381-8851, or visiting the box office.

Exhibits

WWII AIRCRAFT

Through today

The restored World War II B-17 bomber “Sentimental Journey” has landed in Lima. The public will be able to climb aboard the B-17 and hear stories about Americans who used it in the war. A rare aircraft, it is one of 10 in the world like it that is still flying. Admission: Free to come and look at planes, aircraft tours cost $10 per person, $20 for a family of four; rides are $425 per waist compartment seat and $850 for bombardier/navigator seats in the nose and are limited to eight passengers per flight. Time: Tours run 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., rides available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: Lima Allen County Airport, 700 Airport Drive, Lima. Information: Ride reservations are required and can be made at http://bit.ly/LimaOH or by calling 480-462-2992. Extra info can be found at www.azcaf.org/tour/ or by calling the airport at 419-227-3225.

‘HINDSIGHT’

Through June 30

Ben Morales — a graphic designer, photographer, art director and former Ohio State University at Lima student — presents a photography exhibit. “Hindsight” puts a spotlight on the photographs of historic landmarks in and around Toledo by juxtaposing the past and present of places. Admission: Free. Time: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Location: Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall, Ohio State University at Lima. Information: 419-302-0618.

‘COLOR ACROSS THE SPECTRUM’

Through July 30

Pioneering artists since the 19th century have explored the power of color and its ability to produce a range of psychological and perceptual optical effects. This exhibition looks at color through a selection of modern and contemporary graphic portfolios drawn from the collection and created by various artists, including Joan Miró, Barnett Newman and Josef Albers. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

QUILT NATIONAL

Through Oct. 15

Quilt National features 20 contemporary art quilts that were entered in the 2015 Quilt National competition, a biennial juried competition at the Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio. Quilts displayed in this exhibit were made in 2012 or 2014 by artists in the United States and around the world. They feature a variety of fabrics, colors and innovative techniques used to convey each artist’s message. Patterns include birds flourishing next to oil rigs, the moon, summer flowers and earthquakes. Admission: Museum members are free; non-members price included with museum ticket at $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

CIVIL WAR EXHIBIT

Through Oct. 22

Widely known for her radical engagement with issues of race, gender and sexuality, Kara Walker’s print series features 15 of the artist’s signature black silhouette figures in silkscreen, layered over enlarged wood engravings of Civil War scenes taken from “Harper’s Pictorial History,” first published in 1866. By uniting her contemporary reimagining of events from an African-American perspective with the historical record, Walker creates a visual statement that challenges the conventional textbook account of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

‘THE BERLIN PAINTER AND HIS WORLD’

July 8 to Oct. 1

The first major museum exhibition focused on the art and career of the influential ancient Mediterranean artist known as the Berlin Painter will visit the Toledo Museum of Art. Eighty-four vessels and statuettes of bronze and terracotta from the early fifth century B.C. will be shown, including dozens of the finest vases attributed to the Berlin Painter along with works by other noteworthy artists of the period. The exhibition explores a range of painted subjects, from athletics and musical performances to the rich body of Greek myth and epic. Admission: $10, free for students and museum members. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

Ticket Watch

Tickets are now on sale for the following events:

Journey — June 25, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $49.50-$125; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Rob Zombie — July 9, 8 p.m., Centennial Terrace, Sylvania. $42.50-$53; 419-885-7106, www.etix.com and www.centennialterrace.org.

Metallica — July 12, 6 p.m., Comerica Park, Detroit. $60.50-$160.50; 313-962-4000, http://m.mlb.com/tigers/tickets/concerts/metallica

Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge and Lauren Alaina — July 15, 6 p.m., Progressive Field, Cleveland. $39.75-$99.75; 877-538-6282, Tickets.com.

Dierks Bentley — July 27, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $32-$189; 800-854-2196 and www.livenation.com.

James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt — Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $37.50-$138.50; 330-920-8040, www.ticketmaster.com.

Kendrick Lamar — Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., Schottenstein Center, Columbus. $39-$439; 614-292-3231, www.ticketmaster.com.

Lady Gaga — Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland. $46-$251; 888-894-9424, www.ticketmaster.com.

Donny and Marie Osmond — Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $77.50-$149.50; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

John Mayer — Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $36-$125; 330-920-8040, www.livenation.com.

Katy Perry — Sept. 7, 7 p.m., Schottenstein Center, Columbus. $50-$506; 614-292-3231, www.ticketmaster.com.

Adam Ant — Sept. 16, 7 p.m., House of Blues, Cleveland. $35-$135; 216-523-2583, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland, www.livenation.com.

Steve Martin and Martin Short — Sept. 17, 8 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland. $57.50-$150; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin — Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Stranahan Theater, Toledo. $55-$125; 419-381-8851, www.stranahantheater.org.

Guns N’ Roses — Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland. $64.50-$228; 1-888-894-9424, www.theqarena.com.

Janet Jackson — Oct. 28, 8 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $74.95-$124.95; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

