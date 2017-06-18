Weekend: Local organizations help maintain well-balanced kids

By BRENDAN VALENTINE

Childhood nutrition is a critical component of growth and development. According to Feeding America, a national organization which has provided food to people of need through a network of food banks for the past 35 years, roughly 14.5 million children live in poverty in the United States, accounting for almost 20 percent of all children.

In 2016, roughly 35 percent of Findlay schoolchildren participated in the free/reduced school lunch program, giving them access to a well-balanced meal at a reduced rate.

Growth doesn’t take a break over the summer. The Ohio Department of Education, United States Department of Agriculture, and Findlay City Schools are working together to make sure that children still have access to a well-balanced meal, even when school isn’t in session, with their summer food program.

Whether you are strained financially, with your time, or you just want the company of others for lunch, this is a program available to children and their families from all over Hancock County. It has been great to be able to visit with the families that have chosen to take advantage of this resource.

In addition to a healthy meal, countless other community organizations, including the Ohio State University Extension’s SNAP-Ed program, Family Resource Center, Hancock County Public Library, the Mazza Museum, Findlay City Recreation, and the Hancock County Health Department are working together to ensure that children have access to nutrition education and other activities throughout the summer.

This past week, SNAP-Ed discussed the importance of breakfast and handing out breakfast ice pops, made with yogurt and cut-up fruit, on “Taste Test Tuesday.” The ice pops proved popular enough to run out, with children asking for more the minute we walked in the next day.

Findlay City Recreation sets up an obstacle course on Thursdays and the Hancock County Health Department has outdoor activities planned daily, which get the kids moving and physically active. They also have indoor activities, which include the Hancock County Public Library coming by to read books to the kids.

The Mazza Museum brought supplies the kids could use to create artwork with their fingerprints. The Family Resource Center also brought in string and beads so they could craft necklaces and bracelets after they were finished with lunch.

The program has been able to serve roughly 60 children per day. This may sound like a high number but, considering the need in the area, there are so many more families that could be utilizing the program.

There are fewer children living in poverty in Hancock County compared to the rest of the state of Ohio. It’s programs like this, the caring local organizations, and school staff that are working so hard to take that number even lower.

Glenwood Middle School, 1715 N. Main St., next to the Trenton Avenue overpass, has hosted the summer food program this year. Children under the age of 18 are welcome to stop by between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to receive a meal free of charge, and adults may eat with them for $2.65.

The program will run through July 21. Come by for a well-balanced meal and a variety of fun activities planned by organizations of your area.

Valentine is a Bowling Green State University dietetic intern with Ohio State University Extension of Hancock County.

