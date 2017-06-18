Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By NANCY STEPHANI

Choosing a therapist can be difficult. Many of us don’t know where to start.

Some suggestions I would make include:

• Make a list of what you want to accomplish in therapy, like issues to process or skills to learn. “I need to get over the death of my father” or “I need to learn how to confront my spouse over a behavior that drives me crazy” are examples.

• Contact your insurance company to determine who is covered. Therapy that is at least partly paid for is usually better than having to pay all of the costs yourself in addition to what you pay for insurance. If you have insurance, it makes sense to use it.

• Do some research (online, with your family doctor, with close friends) about therapists and therapy types that are pertinent to your issues. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is very helpful for depression and many other issues. A clinician will help you identify irrational beliefs (Life is fair!) and develop more realistic beliefs (Life is NOT fair, no one is perfect and we will get through this together). Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) is a newer therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and all sorts of anxiety issues.

• There are a variety of clinicians with different backgrounds and training ready to assist you. Psychiatrists are medical doctors who can prescribe medications. Certified nurse practitioners usually work with a physician and they, too, can prescribe medications.

Licensed independent social workers and licensed independent clinical counselors are the persons who provide 90 percent of the therapy in this country. Social workers with the right credentials can bill Medicare independently, while counselors require a supervising physician on site. This is important if you are retired or on disability.

Psychologists can do therapy, but many do testing and court evaluations. Social workers and counselors sometimes testify in court but, for the most part, do not do formal psychological testing.

• Finally, figure out what sort of person you want to trust with your most vulnerable problems. Do you talk better with a female or a male? Does age make a difference? Do you want a trusted friend or a wise guide? Ask the people in your life whose wisdom you respect and make an appointment. If it is not a good fit, make an appointment with someone else.

The right guide is out there “” you have only to reach out. We are here to help.

Stephani, coordinator of emergency services at Century Health, is a licensed independent social worker supervisor. She is on professional staff at Ohio State University at Lima. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

