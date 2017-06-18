Weekend: Music on the menu

The Arts Partnership is giving Findlay the opportunity to take Tuesday lunches outside in the summer with Fifth Third Bank’s Courtyard Concert Series.

Courtyard Concerts are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays from June 20 through Aug. 15 in Latham Courtyard located at 510 S. Main St. Local musicians are paired with a local restaurant which offers lunch options.

Concert admission is free, food prices are often $7 but may vary with the vendor.

There will be no July 4 concert in observance of the holiday.

The Two of Us

June 20

The Two of Us, featuring Ryan Hensley and Susan Bright, is a local acoustic duo that plays a wide variety of genres, performing songs by artists like the Bee Gees, The Beatles, Etta James and even Lady Gaga. Hensley has a knack for transforming classic pop songs into beautiful lullabies with his ukulele.

AJ’s Heavenly Pizza will serve food.

Eric Sowers

June 27

Eric Sowers carries a unique baritone voice, charismatic smile, sincere modesty, relentless determination and commanding stage presence. He has won various singing contests across Ohio and performs at local bars, festivals, fairs, private parties, wedding ceremonies and his local church. He performs as an acoustic act and also plays with a full band behind him.

Cedar Valley will serve food.

Scott Parnell

July 11

Scott Parnell is the guitar instructor at Bluffton University, Adrian College and the Perrysburg Music Center. He has played in musical groups of many different genres including rock, jazz, classical, reggae, funk and musical theater.

Stix Restaurant will serve food.

732 Electric Duo

July 18

The 732 Electric Duo authentically covers a diverse and wide-ranging list of songs from various genres, including rock, classic alternative rock, soul, pop, blues rock, classic rock, and jazz rock. Artists covered include Tina Turner, Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and Paul McCartney. Featuring co-leads Mary Spayd (vocals, flute and keyboard) and Glenn Armstrong (vocals, bass, keyboard), the group appears regularly in community concert series, casinos, festivals, art shows, wineries, live music clubs and venues in several states.

The Wine Merchant will serve food.

Findlay High School Pantasia

July 25

Pantasia, the Findlay High School steel drum band, performs music for all occasions. Since its inception in the spring of 1997, Pantasia has garnered an impressive reputation as an educational and entertaining instrumental music ensemble. Pantasia has performed numerous times throughout Ohio, nationally and internationally, averaging over 40 performances a year.

Bistro on Main will serve food.

James Adkins

Aug. 1

James Adkins is a traveling singer-songwriter. Born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Adkins learned to play guitar from his father and various performers he met along the way. By the time he reached college age, he decided to study jazz at the University of West Florida. Adkins has returned to his roots, performing bluegrass, folk, Americana, and his own original music. He is currently based out of northwest Ohio and tours constantly.

Main Street Deli will serve food.

Ryan Parker

Aug. 8

Ryan Parker is a singer-songwriter from Ohio. With his guitar, he performs original songs in addition to numerous covers in his own style of folk, pop and soul. He has been seen at festivals and restaurants, playing solo or in the group Violet Vinyl.

We Serve. Coffee will serve food.

Scott Duress and Sean Farmer

Aug. 15

Scott Duress and Sean Farmer are an acoustic duo which has been introduced to the Findlay scene by singing at community events, and local bars and restaurants.

The Gathering will serve food.

Further information for the Courtyard Concert Series can be found by visiting http://artspartnership.com/program-events/ or by calling the Arts Partnership at 419-422-4624. Summer business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Courtyard Concert Series is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, Spectrum Eye Care, The Courier, WKXA, WFIN, 106.3 The Fox, Flag City Title Agency, Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Heck Rentals, Ohio Arts Council and Dean Sound.

