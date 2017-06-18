Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside

Ohio wineries are returning to Findlay for the The Arts Partnership’s Riverside Wine Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Riverside Park, 231 McManness Ave.

Voted the best wine festival in 2016 by readers of Ohio Magazine, it offers wines ranging from world-class wines to fun-to-drink wines made from fresh fruit. Attendees can sample wines from each winery and bottles will be available for purchase to take home.

Participating wineries are: Gillig Winery, Findlay; Sycamore Lake Wine Company, Columbus Grove; Camelot Cellars, Columbus; Chateau Tebeau, Helena; Paper Moon Vineyards, Vermilion; and The Winery at Versailles.

The event’s live entertainment will feature two bands, James and Some Names along with 730 Club.

James and Some Names covers genres and styles ranging from jazz, rock, and funk to folk and bluegrass.

730 Club features soft rock, smooth jazz, pop, classic rock and jazz rock.

The entertainment is sponsored by Gathering Wine.

Exhibitors to be featured at the event include Danby wine coolers, LipSense, LuLaRoe leggings, Running River Soaps, Rustic Bendz jewelry, and Ziss Glass.

Art and paintings will be on display and for purchase by Don Huber, KanDu Studios, Eric Siebeneck, Jen Sowders, and Anita Riemans.

Foods from local vendors will be available from Kimmel’s Mountain Man Meats, Big Jerk, The Gathering and Little Red Bakery.

Attendees can also enjoy mini paint and partake in sessions from Awakening Minds Art. For no extra cost, attendees can also take advantage of large yard games such as cornhole and giant Jenga.

Festival admission is $20 presale (through 4 p.m. on June 23) and $25 at the gate, five tastings and commemorative wine glass included. Tickets for those not tasting or those under 21 are $10. Additional tasting tickets are available for purchase. Attendees of legal drinking age can purchase tasting privileges with proper identification and in accordance with applicable laws. Group presale rates are available for groups of eight or more people at a discount of 15 percent.

Free parking is available at Riverside Park and the east lot of Riverside Suites, 1100 E. Main Cross St. A shuttle will be provided from the lot from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to bring attendees to the event entrance.

Presale tickets can be purchased by visiting The Arts Partnership box office at 618 S. Main St., Findlay; calling The Arts Partnership at 419-422-4624 or visiting www.artspartnership.com. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Proceeds from the event benefit The Arts Partnership’s arts education programs.

Riverside Wine Festival is sponsored by Gathering Wine, Citizens National Bank, Ohio Logistics, Alvada Construction, Spectrum Eye Care, Fresh Encounter, Gilmore Jaison Mahler, UIS Insurance, Culligan Water Conditioning, The City of Findlay, Findlay Implement, LaRiche Chevrolet Cadillac, Pahl Photography LLC, and Hancock County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

