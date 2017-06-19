FHS honors military with display

By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT

Findlay High School is seeking to recognize graduates who are serving in the military, with a prominent display of photographs overlooking the school’s main entrance.

“Before I left, I wanted to make sure this was done to recognize those graduates that are currently serving,” said Principal Craig Kupferberg, who is retiring this summer.

He noted that the high school already has ways of recognizing veterans: a dinner in November with music and a speaker, and free pops concert tickets.

“We have limited space for this,” Kupferberg said of the photo display, adding that it would require a “very large space to do this for all of Findlay High School’s veterans.”

Students are more likely to know, or recognize the names of, graduates who are currently serving, Kupferberg said.

The display consists of a large American flag and spots for 90 photos of current military members on the wall opposite the front doors. Above the photos are the words “Findlay serving the country” and the seals of the five military branches.

After dark, it’s illuminated by lights that were donated by RAB Lighting.

“It’s really cool at night,” Kupferberg said.

One of the faces on the wall is Andrew Weiss, a 2015 graduate attending the U.S. Naval Academy.

Weiss hopes to be a pilot in the Navy, his mother, Karlene Weiss, said in an email. He received a private pilot license in high school, she added.

He knew in eighth grade that he wanted to attend a military academy.

“After an opportunity to visit Annapolis while still in high school, Andrew came home knowing the Naval Academy was the right place for him!” his mother wrote.

Findlay High School counselors, teachers and staff were instrumental in preparing Andrew for the Naval Academy, said Karlene, who is a preschool intervention specialist for Findlay City Schools.

“To know that they are taking the time and energy to recognize the sacrifice he is willing to make for his country, very honestly brings tears to my eyes,” she wrote.

Kupferberg said he is “very grateful for those that are willing to serve in our military. We owe them a debt of gratitude, because without them we wouldn’t be able to enjoy the freedoms that we have.”

To have a service member added to the wall, call 419-425-8304 with the graduate’s name and graduation year, and provide an 8-inch by 10-inch photo.

