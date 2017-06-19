Weekly road report released

The following work is scheduled on state highways in the Findlay area, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation:

HANCOCK COUNTY

The following impacts to traffic related to the reconstruction and widening of Interstate 75 through Findlay and Hancock County are scheduled to occur in the coming weeks:

Interstate 75 both northbound and southbound from just south of Hancock County 313 to Hancock County 99 is restricted to one lane at times during nighttime hours only. Lane restrictions generally occur from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. Two lanes in each direction are maintained on I-75 during daytime hours.

The I-75 northbound lanes from the Ohio 15 interchange to Hancock County 99 have been shifted to the right onto the outside shoulder. Setting of concrete barrier is ongoing throughout this section in the northbound direction. Once the barrier is in place, construction operations during daytime hours will increase. Speed limits are displayed via electronic message boards which display the legal, posted speed through the zone.

The exit ramp from I-75 northbound to Ohio 15 is expected to close today for about three years.

Harrison Street over Interstate 75 is closed for reconstruction. Demolition of the existing Harrison Street bridge has been completed. Traffic on I-75 in the area of Harrison Street will be restricted to one lane at times for work related to the reconstruction of the bridge. Access to the Oakwoods Nature Preserve during the closure of the Harrison Street overpass will be available by accessing Hancock County 144 from the north via Sandusky Street.

Construction of noise walls in designated areas is expected to begin in late June or early July. Work is expected to begin in the south end of the project area and proceed to the north. Construction of all noise walls is expected to be completed in July 2018.

I-75 between Hancock County 99 and Oil Center Road in Wood County is currently reduced to two lanes in each direction for paving.

Through July, single-lane restrictions are possible on Interstate 75 between U.S. 20 and Hancock County 99 for finish work.

In other projects, U.S. 68 southbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 southbound over Eagle Creek at Ohio 15, south of Findlay, is closed for bridge repair.

West Main Cross Street from Main Street to Glessner Avenue will be closed to through traffic for asphalt paving.

Ohio 235 from the Hardin County line to the Wood County line will be restricted to one lane for placement of berm stone.

ALLEN COUNTY

I-75 traffic will be affected at times for bridge deck replacements on Napoleon Road over Interstate 75 in Beaverdam and Ohio 103 (Bentley Road) over Interstate 75, Bluffton.

Two bridges on Bentley Road at exit 140 (one over Interstate 75 and one over the railroad north of Interstate 75) are closed. Both the southbound entrance and exit ramps at Bentley Road will be closed. The northbound ramps at the interchange will remain open; however, no left turn onto Bentley Road from northbound Interstate 75 will be permitted.

The Napoleon Road bridge over I-75 was closed May 22 for about four months. The northbound exit ramp from Interstate 75 to Napoleon Road closed May 30 for four months. The entrance ramp to Interstate 75 southbound from Napoleon Road will remain open.

HENRY COUNTY

Through June, lane restrictions are possible on Ohio 18 between Holgate and Ohio 109 for chip sealing.

Through June, lane restrictions are possible on Ohio 109 between Hamler and the Henry/Putnam county line for chip sealing.

Through September, lane restrictions are possible on Ohio 108 between Ohio 18 and County Road F in Holgate for resurfacing.

Through October, lane restrictions are possible on Ohio 65 between County Road G and Henry/Putnam county line for resurfacing.

WOOD COUNTY

Through July, single-lane restrictions are possible on Interstate 75 between U.S. 20 and Hancock County 99 for finish work.

Through June, I-75 between Oil Center Road and Hancock County 99 will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes for paving.

Comments

comments