Council Legislation

June 20, 2017

Attendance: 10

RESOLUTIONS

12-2017, opposing the governor’s proposal for centralized collection of city income taxes. Resolution remains tabled.

15-2017, second reading, appropriating $70,000 from the Service Director Department to the Safety Director Department. Motion to suspend the rules failed 6-4, with opposition from Holly Frische, R-1; Jim Niemeyer, R-6; Tim Watson, R-7; and Jeff Wobser, R-At-Large.

16-2017, first reading, stating that upon annexation the city will provide police and fire protection, water and sewer services and street lighting to 11.7 acres at the northwest corner of Hancock County 99 and Allen Township 142. Motion to suspend the rules and give the resolution its second and third readings was approved 9-0, with Tom Shindledecker, R-At-Large, abstaining. Ordinance then approved 9-0, with Shindledecker abstaining.

17-2017, first reading, transferring $70,184 from the West Hardin sewer separation account to the Central & Dayton sewer separation account.

18-2017, first reading, transferring $62,464 to the Zoning Department, $19,872 to building maintenance and $241 to the safety director account, all from the Work Opportunity & Rehabilitation Center account.

ORDINANCES

2017-21, prohibiting people from riding a bicycle in the downtown district, defined as being bordered on the north by Center Street; on the south by Lincoln Street; on the east by the first north-south alley east of Main Street; and on the west by the first north-south alley west of Main Street. Resolution remains tabled.

2017-47, third reading, rezoning 607 Central Ave. from “C2 general commercial” to “R3 single-family high density.” Ordinance approved 9-0, with Dennis Hellmann, R-2, abstaining.

2017-48, third reading, vacating the Graceland Avenue alley in the 800 block of Sixth Street. Ordinance approved 10-0.

2017-49, third reading, rezoning 221 W. Hardin St. from “C2 general commercial” to “R4 duplex/triplex high density.” Ordinance approved 10-0.

2017-56, second reading, granting Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative the right to acquire, construct, maintain and operate electric lines in the city.

2017-59, second reading, enacting a new Chapter 1138 regarding design review regulations.

2017-61, first reading, accepting the street right-of-way dedication on the Southridge Estates 3rd Addition right-of-way dedication plat. Motion to suspend the rules approved 9-0, with Shindledecker abstaining. Ordinance approved 9-0. Shindledecker abstained.

2017-62, first reading, appropriating $25,000 to build a new retaining wall and do repairs at the Water Treatment Plant. Motion to suspend the rules approved 10-0. Ordinance approved 10-0.

2017-63, first reading, appropriating $126,500 for design of the Blanchard Street and Lincoln Street bike lane project. Motion to suspend the rules approved 8-2, with Frische and Wobser opposed. Ordinance approved 10-0.

2017-64, first reading, appropriating $15,000 for the Municipal Building tuck-point and seal brick project. Motion to suspend the rules approved 10-0. Ordinance approved 10-0.

2017-65, first reading, accepting the cul-de-sac right-of-way dedication as shown on the Ashland Business Park Phase II right-of-way dedication plat.

2017-66, first reading, appropriating $25,000 to relocate two sanitary sewers that will be affected by the Interstate 75 widening. Motion to suspend the rules approved 10-0. Ordinance approved 10-0.

2017-67, first reading, appropriating $9,807 in insurance proceeds, which have been held in escrow, for cleanup of a property damaged by fire at 547 Center St. The property owner has failed to reply to city communications about cleaning up the property. Motion to suspend the rules approved 10-0. Ordinance approved 10-0.

2017-68, first reading, changing the name of King Court to Express Way, which is located off Interstate Drive West. Motion to suspend the rules approved 9-1, with Watson opposed. Ordinance approved 10-0.

