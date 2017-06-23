Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Break-in at market reported

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

PANDORA — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that Ted’s Market, 311 Washington St., Pandora, was broken into Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff’s Facebook page, a man entered the store for just a few seconds after throwing a large rock through the door. The man appeared to be wearing an Ohio State shirt, possibly with running shorts, and bright white tennis shoes.
Surveillance video of the break-in and more photos of the suspect can be found on the sheriff’s Facebook page.
The suspect was driving a white Chevy Malibu. The sheriff’s office said the license plate appears to be from out of state.
Anyone with information on the break-in is being asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Pandora Police Department.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Golf: Coppes gets ace at Hillcrest G.C.

Posted On 23 Jun 2017
0

Golf: Kern fires an ace at Pike Run

Posted On 23 Jun 2017
0

Prep Track: McComb’s Leppelmeier named Gatorade athlete of the year

Posted On 23 Jun 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Fostoria cop treated after exposure to fentanyl

Posted On23 Jun 2017

Replacement of Osborn Avenue bridge planned

Posted On22 Jun 2017

Pandora convenience store broken into overnight

Posted On22 Jun 2017

1 dead after crash near Seneca-Wyandot county line

Posted On22 Jun 2017

Bluffton doctor suspended for alleged sexual misconduct

Posted On21 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company