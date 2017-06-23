Break-in at market reported

PANDORA — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that Ted’s Market, 311 Washington St., Pandora, was broken into Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff’s Facebook page, a man entered the store for just a few seconds after throwing a large rock through the door. The man appeared to be wearing an Ohio State shirt, possibly with running shorts, and bright white tennis shoes.

Surveillance video of the break-in and more photos of the suspect can be found on the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The suspect was driving a white Chevy Malibu. The sheriff’s office said the license plate appears to be from out of state.

Anyone with information on the break-in is being asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Pandora Police Department.

Comments

comments