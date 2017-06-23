Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Natural resource manager named

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
Robert Sams, a longtime Hancock Park District employee, has been named natural resource manager.
He replaces Sarah Betts, who resigned to accept a position as director of the Seneca County Park District, effective in May.
Sams will begin his duties July 3.
Sams served as natural resource assistant under Betts, and has undertaken natural resource duties since her resignation. During his 10 years with the park district, Sams also has worked as a park service ranger.
He is a member of the Hancock County Naturalists. He has also participated in federal, state, and area wildlife studies, including acting as a regional reviewer for Cornell University’s eBird project.
He has a degree in wildlife resources management from Hocking College, Nelsonville.

