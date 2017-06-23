Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Three indicted on drug charges

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
Three Hancock County secret indictments were released this week, all involving drug charges. Jaesun J. Bame, 25, of Findlay, was charged with two counts of trafficking in LSD, each a fourth-degree felony. The incident allegedly occurred Aug. 24, 2016.
Devante S. Blessett, 24, of Findlay, was indicted on one third-degree felony count of trafficking in oxycodone within 1,000 feet of a juvenile on May 5, 2016, and a fourth-degree felony count of trafficking in fentanyl, which allegedly occurred April 25, 2016.
Leon J. Sheeter, 24, of Findlay, was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in oxycodone, a fourth-degree felony, and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
Both incidents allegedly occurred April 25, 2016.

