Property purchases reduce flood damage

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story and accompanying graphics, and a full-page graphic on Page A3 today are the last in a seven-day series that looked back, and attempted to look forward, at the issue of flood control in Hancock and Putnam counties. The series was written in recognition of the 10-year anniversary of the disastrous flood of Aug. 22, 2007.

If there’s a bright spot to be found with flooding and the efforts to control it, it’s probably green, as in more green space.

About 150 flood-prone structures, both homes and businesses, have been removed from the flood plain in Findlay since the disastrous flood of August 2007.

In all, a total of about $8.4 million has been spent to purchase properties in Hancock and Putnam counties, using a blend of state, federal and local tax money.

The total breaks down as follows: federal money, $2.7 million; state funds, $2.7 million; Hancock County, $2.8 million; City of Findlay, $251,166.

In April, the Hancock County commissioners contracted with the Stantec engineering firm to give a recommendation on use of these properties, most of them along the Blanchard River as it winds through Findlay’s downtown. The contract was for $7,500, paid out of the county’s flood fund.

Steve Wilson, project manager for both the Hancock County Engineer’s Office and the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, Defiance, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency requires development of a plan for use of green space created when its funds are used to purchase property and raze buildings.

About $301,000 in federal and state money was used by the City of Findlay to purchase properties in the area of Main Street and the Blanchard River in downtown Findlay, and the area by Main Cross Street and Lye Creek.

Wilson said it was decided to evaluate the razed properties along the entire course of the river through the city, from Broad Avenue to Riverside Park.

“Stantec has done a number of river enhancement projects throughout Ohio,” Wilson said.

The City of Findlay, the University of Findlay and the Hancock Park District are being consulted on development of the plan.

Stantec has already recommended a river improvement and widening project in Findlay, flood-control work that will involve cutting “benches” into the river banks. Work is expected to start next year.

Improving the river channel through Findlay will cost about $20 million, according to Stantec’s plan. The bulk of that expense, about $18.8 million, would be spent cutting the “benches” and widening the supports of the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge as it crosses the river.

Benches will be cut into about 2,000 feet of the Blanchard River’s banks between the railroad bridge and Broad Avenue. The benches will increase the river’s capacity.

Officials must still negotiate with the railroad about modification or replacement of its bridge, which is about 90 years old.

Stantec’s recommendation also includes removing four low dams from the river that were installed in the early 1900s, when the river was straightened, to pool water for aesthetics. That work would cost $1 million.

The dam at Riverside Park will be spared.

The channel improvements in Findlay would drop the river’s level by about 1 foot on Main Street during a 100-year flood, according to Stantec.

