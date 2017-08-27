OVI checkpoint results released

Four drivers were found to be impaired during Friday night’s OVI checkpoint on Tiffin Avenue and one impaired motorist was found during a Saturday evening Putnam County checkpoint, the State Highway Patrol reported.

The patrol conducted the Tiffin AvenueÂ checkpoint in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, with 957 vehicles passing through, the patrol said.

Of those vehicles, five were diverted for further investigation, resulting in four charges of operating a vehicle while impaired. Two individuals were also arrested for marijuana possession, the patrol said.

The patrol and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s Saturday checkpoint ranÂ from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Ohio 115 near Ohio 12 in the township of Sugar Creek,Â Putnam County, with 313 vehicles passing through and one vehicle being diverted to a secondary area.

One arrest was made for impaired driving and drug possession, and saturation patrols will continue throughout the weekend, the patrol said.

