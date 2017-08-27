ï»¿ The Courier » OVI checkpoint results released
Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

OVI checkpoint results released

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Four drivers were found to be impaired during Friday night’s OVI checkpoint on Tiffin Avenue and one impaired motorist was found during a Saturday evening Putnam County checkpoint, the State Highway Patrol reported.
The patrol conducted the Tiffin AvenueÂ checkpoint in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff’s Office from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, with 957 vehicles passing through, the patrol said.
Of those vehicles, five were diverted for further investigation, resulting in four charges of operating a vehicle while impaired. Two individuals were also arrested for marijuana possession, the patrol said.
The patrol and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s Saturday checkpoint ranÂ from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Ohio 115 near Ohio 12 in the township of Sugar Creek,Â Putnam County, with 313 vehicles passing through and one vehicle being diverted to a secondary area.
One arrest was made for impaired driving and drug possession, and saturation patrols will continue throughout the weekend, the patrol said.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Cross Country Roundup: Siefker, Lucke win titles at DSJ Invite

Posted On 27 Aug 2017
0

Boys Soccer Roundup: Van Buren, L-B earn shutout wins

Posted On 27 Aug 2017

Prep Football: Lake trumps Lakota

Posted On 27 Aug 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Tiffin Avenue OVI checkpoint results released

Posted On26 Aug 2017

OVI checkpoint set for Putnam County

Posted On26 Aug 2017

Arcadia crash injures Findlay, Fostoria women

Posted On26 Aug 2017

Findlay motorcyclist injured in crash

Posted On26 Aug 2017

Arcadia crash injures 2

Posted On25 Aug 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents Â© 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company