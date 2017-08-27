Local Red Cross official joins Harvey storm relief effort

The executive director of the North Central Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross is heading to Louisiana to help the Tropical Storm Harvey relief effort.

Todd James will serve as a public affairs chief, overseeing a team of Red Cross communicators that will let residents know where to seek aid and shelter while updating the media on Red Cross efforts.

The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, the Associated Press reported Saturday evening. Harvey weakened to a tropical storm by midday Saturday, though the storm is expected to linger for days and unload more than 40 inches of rain on cities, the Associated Press said. At least one person is dead and up to 14 are reportedly injured.

The Red Cross is mobilizing hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies as well as tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support the response effort. Trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets — enough to support more than 20,000 people — are scheduled to arrive in Texas.

More than 40 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated with more on alert. The Red Cross is also working in close collaboration with government officials and community partners in both Texas and Louisiana to coordinate potential response efforts.

To donate to the relief effort, visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

