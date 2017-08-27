Weekend: Junior Fair program highlights county’s youth accomplishments

By CASSIE ANDERSON

The Hancock County Fair is coming very soon, Aug. 30 to Sept. 4. This year’s fair marks 78 years of the Hancock County Agricultural Society providing an outlet for the community to form great family traditions.

A special recipe from grandma that you enter in the baked goods contest or making sure you get to the Vanlue Food Tent for a milkshake are traditions many of us have at the fair. These simple traditions are supported by our community.

The fair does not “just happen” each year. The staff, board members, superintendents, volunteers and countless friends of the fair put in hundreds of man-hours each year to pull the event together.

The love and dedication to this timeless event provide countless opportunities for entertainment and education for all of our citizens. Whether you are watching the new donkey races on Wednesday night or bringing your kids through the barns to have firsthand experiences with livestock, there is something for everyone.

The Junior Fair program is a highlight of positive youth development in our county. Junior Fair is made up of seven youth-serving organizations in Hancock County: 4-H, FFA, FCCLA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Camp Fire of Northwest Ohio, and the Teen Institute.

The Junior Fair portion of the county fair provides opportunities for all of the schools, and many youth-serving organizations, to highlight the great efforts of our young people. Artwork, clothing design, woodworking, and robotics are just a few of the topics you will see represented in the Youth and Education buildings during the fair.

A tremendous amount of time and effort are put into the projects on display. For example, one member completed a self-determined project to investigate potential marketing opportunities for her home cake decorating business. This business had originally started because of her cake decorating projects.

In addition to the projects on display, it is fun to see what creative ways the booths are designed and built each year. Last year we saw booths interpret a patriotic theme in a variety of ways from baseball to the moon landing. This year’s theme, “From Sun Up to Sun Down, The Junior Fair is Back in Town,” will be a great one to see on display.

There are a variety of activities in the Youth Building all week long. Scavenger hunts take place on Thursday and Friday. Saturday we will have a Safe Kids program from 10 p.m. to noon, a coloring contest at noon, and a service project at 4 p.m. All events are free and welcome everyone.

Another highlight is the livestock program. Daily, 4-Hers and FFA members display the animal projects they have worked so very hard on over the course of the past year in livestock shows. Over 1,000 animal projects will be exhibited this year.

Members, in many cases, have had their projects since the animals were born. Some members with dairy, horse, breeding, or dog projects have had their projects for years. Dedication and responsibility are being taught!

Junior Fair kids are learning responsibility in raising and caring for animals, honing business skills as they keep records and market their stock, and developing vital communication skills as they interview and talk to the judge about the project.

The Hancock County Agriculture Society’s board does a wonderful job at providing a variety of opportunities to highlight youth and adult accomplishments in friendly competition. Where else in one location will you find fashion design, market turkeys, amateur photography, and Ninja Warrior?

The Hancock County Fair brings together the community and provides a place to make lifelong friends. From first-time fairgoers to members of the Ag Society, there is something at the Hancock County Fair for you. See you there!

Anderson is the Extension educator for 4-H youth development at the Ohio State University Extension for Hancock County.

