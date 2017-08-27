Weekend: Mental Health Moment

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
By JAMIE WILKINSON-FRANKS
I learn something new every day. I mean that quite literally. In our early stages of life we are taught valuable lessons: say “please and thank you,” listen when people are talking to you, pick up after yourself.
One rule that we may have learned is the golden rule, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” This was a lesson that I learned at church. Some of it was learned through scouting activities or from family.
When thinking about this lesson, I am supposed to treat other people the way that I want to be treated. If I want to be treated with respect, care, loving, and kindness then I must do the same to others.
I had an opportunity recently to learn the platinum rule, “do unto others as they want done.” This means I have to learn what it is that they want or expect and I have to do that.
Now, this rule is interesting because it seems to require an element of mind reading. Through my work with couples, I see time and again how mind reading never works. I have heard countless times, “You know I don’t like that,” “Why can’t you just know what I like by now?” and “Don’t you know me by now?”
When I hear these comments in session, there is usually a miscommunication of definition. For instance, how do you define the word “love?” How do you show it? What does it look like when you receive it? In asking these questions in session, you start to understand yourself and allow your partner to understand you. You have entered into a relationship because you truly love the other person and have never intended to hurt them.
When a couple is functioning with one person living by the golden rule and the other living by the platinum rule, trouble ensues. One may start to feel taken advantage of and the other may feel like they are never heard. The balance of these two rules is crucial. Treat people the way you want to be treated, but also work to understand the way they want. In turn, you have to know what you want and express it in a loving manner.
These rules are not always easy to practice, but practice is what life is all about.
Wilkinson-Franks is a licensed independent social worker with JWF Counseling, Findlay. If there is a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, PO Box 609, Findlay 45839.

