Weekend: Shot in the park

The Hancock Park District will offer more archery programs this fall due to their popularity with adults during the spring.

Sept. 7, Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 events are part of the park district’s Leisure Education Initiative, which involves a series of outdoor recreation skills instructional courses that introduce outdoor recreation activities, teach fundamental skills, and encourage participation in outdoor recreation over the course of a lifetime.

For more information, or registration, call the park district office at 419-425-7275; or visit www.hancockparks.com.

Archery Basics for Adults

Sept. 7

Join a certified archery instructor and learn about the basics of archery. Participants will learn about equipment, shooting techniques, and safety measures while shooting arrows at targets using a compound bow. All necessary equipment and targets will be provided.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Dold Lake

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Age: Required to be 18 years and older

Admission: Register with $10 per person by 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

Capacity: Maximum of 10 participants

Punkin’ Chunkin’ Archery Challenge

Oct. 1

Pumpkin season has finally arrived. To celebrate, participants will test their archery skills in a different way by using pumpkins as targets. Cider and donuts will be included. Participants must have attended an HPD introductory archery session prior to this event and must use HPD archery equipment.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Dold Lake

Time: 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Age: Required to be ages 9 and up

Admission: Register with $13 per person by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. An adult must accompany children ages 15 and under.

Capacity: Maximum of 10 participants

Aiming for Archery

Oct. 21

Participants will learn how to properly stand, hold and shoot a bow to hit a bullseye. After some practicing, games will be played. This program will be led by a certified archery instructor.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Dold Lake

Time: 8:30 to 10 a.m. for ages 10 to 14

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 15 to 17

Admission: Register with $10 per child by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. A medical form is required and available online or at the park office.

Capacity: Maximum of 10 participants per time slot

Archery Basics for Adults

Nov. 4

Join a certified archery instructor and learn about the basics of archery. Participants will learn about equipment, shooting techniques, and safety measures while shooting arrows at targets using a compound bow. All necessary equipment and targets will be provided.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Dold Lake

Time: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Ages: Required to be 18 years and older

Admission: Register with $10 per person by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Capacity: Maximum of 10 participants

Archery Practice

Nov. 4

Participants who have taken Hancock Park District’s introductory archery courses and want more archery practice can attend this practice session. A certified archery instructor will supervise and all necessary equipment and targets will be provided.

Location: Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Dold Lake

Time: 10:45 to 11:45 a.m., 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.

Ages: Required to be 9 years and older

Admission: Register with $10 per person with preferred time slot by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. An adult must accompany children ages 15 and under.

Capacity: Maximum of 10 participants per time slot

