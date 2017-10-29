ï»¿ The Courier » Fire damages apartment building on South Blanchard Street
Fire damages apartment building on South Blanchard Street

Posted On Sun. Oct 29th, 2017
The siding of a S. Blanchard Street apartment building is damaged by a fire thatÂ Findlay Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Sanders said appeared to be electrical and start in the garage of the one-story apartment on Saturday. (Photo by Eileen McClory / The Courier)

Fire damaged an apartment building at 1117 S. Blanchard St. on Saturday.
Findlay Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Sanders said the fire appeared to be electrical and start in the garage of the one-story apartment. It also damaged the attic and outside siding.
The fire call came about 1:25 p.m. and Sanders said the fire was under control within 10 minutes after arriving on scene.
Sanders said the fire department was lucky someone saw the fire early on rather, since it was the middle of the day.
No one was injured. Sixteen firemen were on the scene, including one inspector.
Tracy Foster, who lives in one of the two apartments in the building, said she was still in shock after the fire was out on Saturday.
Foster said she was able to find a place to stay with a friend.
She said she got all her birds and all three of her cats out of the apartment, but one of her cats, Zeby, had gotten loose in the neighborhood and she was looking for him.
“I’m kind of in disbelief, you know what I’m saying?” Foster said.



