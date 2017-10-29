Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Weekend: A different kind of deception

Posted On Sun. Oct 29th, 2017
MAGICIAN RAN’D Shine brings his brand of magic to the University of Findlay Nov. 3. (Photo provided)

Magician Ran’D Shine will bring a “Different Kind of Deception” to Old Main’s Ritz Auditorium at the University of Findlay on Friday, Nov. 3.
The 8 p.m. show is free with valid UF identification and $5 for community members at the door.
The Philadelphia native is one of the most sought after magicians on the college circuit with an act featuring psychological illusions and sleight of hand. His brand of magical comedy and entertainment has been featured in over 20 countries and hundreds of American cities.
He was invited to perform at the 44th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., in 2009, and has been featured on the CW network’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” along with the BET cable channel. He is also one of few magicians to perform on Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.
Since 2004, he has headed Shine Entertainment, and has produced and performed in several magic shows, such as “Collaboration,” “Parallax” and “Heart & Soul of Magic,” the first magic show in history to feature an all African””American cast of magicians.
Ran’D also prides himself on being an historian and “educator of magic,” giving presentations about the history of magicians of African descent and the psychology of deception. He has lectured on campuses throughout the United States as well as military bases in Japan, Guam, and Korea.
For more information, visit www.randyshine.com.

