Weekend: Downtown Findlay rakes in the artists

Downtown Findlay will open its doors to showcase businesses, restaurants, artists, performers, and musicians from throughout the community with the Fall ArtWalk on Friday, Nov. 3.

The event hosted by the Arts Partnership and sponsored by First Federal Bank is free to the public and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and attendees can stroll through individual businesses, view pieces of art from local artists and watch regional musicians perform.

Attendees can also take advantage of special offers, sales, demonstrations and tastings that many businesses and restaurants offer for the ArtWalk.

The Findlay Art League’s November Show will open the evening. The juried showcase of Art League member works will remain open throughout the month. Other area galleries open for the evening include Awakening Minds Art, Jones Building Artist Studios, and Kan Du Studio.

To view or print the official event brochure, including a list of the participating businesses and artists performing or being showcased, visit artspartnership.com/event/artwalk. Copies of the brochure will available for pickup at participating event locations.

For more information, visit www.artspartnership.com or call 419-422-4624. The Arts Partnership is located at 618 S. Main St., Findlay, with office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

ArtWalk sponsors include GSW Manufacturing, Whirlpool Corp., Eyes on Main, One Energy, The Courier, WFIN, WKXA, 106.3 the Fox, Hancock County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Ohio Arts Council.

