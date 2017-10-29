Weekend: Give your child a good foundation in giving

By CASSIE ANDERSON

The holiday season is upon us. Many different celebrations are coming in the next eight weeks.

No matter your faith or spirituality, the end of the year becomes a time of reflection. We take time to express gratitude and goodwill to our family and community.

We see this reflection in a multitude of ways. Social media posts of thankfulness; taking time out of busy lives to spend more time with family; and donating time, talent or treasure to a specific organization are all ways to represent gratitude and goodwill.

Engaging the young people in our lives in this reflection is an important step in cultivating strong stewards of the community in the future. Engagement means being actively involved and caring about the outcomes.

There will be many different food drives, shoebox projects and other great community service projects starting soon. Participating as an individual or family is crucial to the organizations that count on donations during this time of year and beyond.

Sending canned foods to school with your child for the annual food drive is a great start in teaching your child the importance of giving. How do you take this simple act of giving to increase your child’s knowledge and understanding to become a community steward?

At school, there are different reasons why the annual food drive is popular. It is simple to do, supports community food banks, and can be fun with friendly challenges of most food donated between classes.

As youth champions, how do we help them understand the impact of this annual community service project? A simple way is to ask questions and find out the answers together.

Why are we collecting food? Who does it benefit? Why does a food pantry pass out food? What does a food donation mean to a family in need? What is it like to not have enough to eat? How can you help?

A food drive will mean so much more to a young person when he or she understands the answers to these questions. The same connections can be made for many different service opportunities in our community.

There are lots of different service opportunities. For example, your family may participate in a 5K fun walk. First level of engagement, it is fun and good for our health.

We can talk and find out the race is helping raise money to support an organization, fund cancer research, or support a school program. Getting the most out of a giving experience is understanding what can be impacted by the experience.

Kids are insightful and naturally generous. Encouragement from their adults may start with donating a can of food at school to being lifelong stewards for whatever community they live in, no matter the time of year.

There are many agencies and organizations that need your help to support clientele needs this time of year. Hope House, Open Arms Domestic Abuse Shelter, Salvation Army and City Mission are just a few organizations. Find the right fit for your family and give back this holiday season.

As a community, a season of giving can be cultivated into a year-round endeavor. The next two months are a great stepping-off point to encourage and support being thankful for what we have and helping those less fortunate.

Anderson is the Extension educator for 4-H youth development at the Ohio State University Extension for Hancock County.

