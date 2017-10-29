Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By NANCY STEPHANI

Electronic devices. It seems as though manufacturers come out with new features daily, and certainly before families, schools and employers can come up with regulations to help us use them safely and effectively. But some of the guidelines are basic, especially when it comes to our young people.

Brains do not finish developing until a human being is about 24 for females and 25 for males. The last part to develop, science tells us, is the prefrontal cortex, which controls insight, judgment and impulse control. These are all the areas that our young people find challenging, right? Think speeding tickets, talking back in class, etc. How many times have you asked your young adult or almost adult, “What were you thinking?” The simple fact is that their brain is not done developing. You are your child’s functioning prefrontal cortex.

Electronic devices do very little to teach social skills like eye contact, reading body language, picking up on emotions or development of empathy. They don’t encourage good communication, such as speaking in complete sentences or formulating coherent thoughts, to say nothing of correct use of the English language.

That is one of the clear dangers of electronic schools as well. Social skills are a necessary part of a civilized society, but that is a different topic.

Suggestions for rules on electronic devices for families:

• Family cellphone and device charging station in a central location like kitchen or family room. All devices checked in nightly before bed — for the entire night.

• No electronic devices in bedrooms “” televisions, computers, cellphones, iPods, game systems, etc. (not a popular one, I guarantee you, but the question back at them is, “what do you have to hide?”)

• Parental ability to review history on any device at any time. My house, my rules.

• Computer, game and electronic time in equal amounts to time spent socializing with other human beings. School does not count toward this time (before- and after-school activities do). Consider a chart on the refrigerator to keep tabs.

• Follow the age guidelines on music and games.

Who knows, you may find time for a family meal, movie night, hike, or even an evening of board games, ancient artifacts of your own childhood.

Finally, remember you are the parent, not the best friend. Rules are there to keep everyone safe and to allow for a smoothly functioning family that grows together.

Stephani, coordinator of emergency services at Century Health, is a licensed independent social worker supervisor If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

