Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Weekend: Music of the military

Posted On Sun. Oct 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

THE UNITED STATES Army Field Band will take the stage Nov. 5 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The event is free with a general admission ticket, available at several area businesses. (Photo provided)

The Courier and the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will present a performance by the United States Army Field Band’s Concert Band at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Marathon Center.
The event is free with a general admission ticket, which can be obtained at the Marathon Center, The Courier, Clouse Construction, and Warner Automotive during daytime business hours. There is a four-ticket limit per order.
The United States Army Field Band was christened in the spring of 1950 to maintain a relationship between the Army and the American public by telling the Army’s story through music, according to the group’s website.
Now in service of the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, The U.S. Army Field Band includes four performing components: the Concert Band, the Soldiers’ Chorus, the Jazz Ambassadors, and The Volunteers. Each component tours the United States approximately 100 days each year.
The Concert Band is the oldest and largest of the Field Band’s four performing components. The elite 65-member instrumental ensemble, founded in 1946, has performed in all 50 states and 25 foreign countries for audiences totaling more than 100 million. Tours have taken the band throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, the Far East and India.
The group appears in a wide variety of settings, from world-famous concert halls such as the Berlin Philharmonie and Carnegie Hall, to state fairgrounds and high school gymnasiums. The Concert Band regularly travels and performs with the Soldiers’ Chorus, together presenting a powerful and diverse program of marches, overtures, popular music, patriotic selections, and instrumental and vocal solos. The organization has also performed joint concerts with many of the nation’s leading orchestras, including the Boston Pops, Cincinnati Pops, and Detroit Symphony Orchestra.
In addition to formal programs, the Concert Band has participated in numerous presidential inaugural parades and supported many diplomatic missions overseas.
Event sponsors include Centrex Plastics, LLC; Clouse Construction Corp.; Hilton Garden Inn; Ohio Logistics Warehousing & Transportation; Owens Community College Veterans Services; and Warner Automotive.
For more information, call the Marathon Center box office at 419-423-2787 or visit www.armyfieldband.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

District Volleyball: Coldwater knocks off O-G

Posted On 29 Oct 2017
0

District Girls Soccer: Coldwater cashes in against Kalida

Posted On 29 Oct 2017
0

Girls Cross Country: More success for Grove’s girls

Posted On 29 Oct 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Fire damages apartment building on South Blanchard Street

Posted On28 Oct 2017

Complaint against Hite spells out sexual harassment allegations

Posted On27 Oct 2017

Cooper Tire declares dividend

Posted On27 Oct 2017

Roofer accused of safety violations

Posted On27 Oct 2017

Fostoria teenager injured in accident

Posted On26 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company