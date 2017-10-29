Weekend: One magical evening

John and Tamara Sterlini will be featured performers when the Northwest Ohio Magicians Association (NOMA) — Magic Ring 205 conjures up an evening of magic Saturday, Nov. 4.

St. Marks United Methodist Church will hold the family-friendly event at its DOCK annex. The main stage show starts at 7 p.m., and spectators may be invited onto the stage to assist with the performance.

A performance of close-up magic will start at 5 p.m., where magicians will walk among the audience to do the tricks, with a banquet dinner following at 6.

John Sterlini is president of Sterlini Magic Mfg, a supplier of magic tricks and illusions to professional and amateur magicians worldwide. It’s based in Colon, Michigan, recognized by the U.S. Congress as “The Magic Capital of the World.”

Throughout his career, Sterlini has performed for large audiences, appearing on the Arsenio Hall and Jerry Springer shows.

Sterlini’s stage show will feature card and coin manipulation with some bottle multiplication, and his wife, Tamara, is an accomplished musician who has performed at Disney World and will sing a few tunes during the event.

NOMA members serve as the evening’s supporting performers, with Gene Craft, Chris Topel and Stephen Blum opening the main stage show; and Gary Friedrich, Larry Frank, and the father/son duo of Jason and Drew Kibble performing at the close-up show.

NOMA is an organization of magic enthusiasts from northwestern and central Ohio. The membership comprises mostly part-time magicians and loyal fans of the art. Most members are magicians but some are interested in clowning, ventriloquism and juggling. The club meets monthly on the last Sunday evening of each month, alternating between Findlay and Lima.

The show is the association’s yearly fundraiser, and it is always looking for new members, Topel said.

Main stage show tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door. An entire immediate family will be admitted to the stage show for $16 in advance and $17 at the door. All tickets are general admission.

Admission for the full evening’s activities is $16 per person. These tickets must be purchased in advance, and the immediate family discount does not apply.

Advance tickets can be purchased from Jim Knott at Downtown Antiques and Lighting, 231 S. Main St., Findlay; and by calling Chris Topel at 419-306-4569. Knott can be reached at 419-422-4538 or 419-427-6220.

For more information, visit www.sterlinimagic.com.

