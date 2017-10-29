Weekend: Swashbuckling scholars

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) and the Arts Partnership (TAP) co-present “Pirate School!” 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is the first in the MCPA/TAP Family Series, sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp.

“Pirate School!” is a madcap, swashbuckling solo variety show created and performed by veteran New York physical comedian and actor, David Engel. Now in its 24th season, “Pirate School!” has delighted thousands of families with a mischievous blend of improvisational clown theater and its signature brand of boisterous full-audience participation.

During “Pirate School!” the bumbling pirate professor Billy Bones, played by Engel, teaches youngsters ages 4 and up the finer points of light-hearted mischief. The audience partakes in riotous, joyful competitions that rattle the rafters and zany lessons on how to stand, talk, sing and laugh like jaunty buccaneers.

Reserved seating tickets are $12 for children and $15 for adults. Attendees are encouraged to come early for games and activities. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Marathon Center box office at 419-423-2787 or visit www.marathoncenterarts.org. Marathon Center is located at 200 W. Main Cross St., with office hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

