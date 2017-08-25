Anna 52, Arlington 0

ANNA — Travis Meyer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Anna thumped Arlington 52-0 on Friday night in the nonconference opener for both teams.

Meyer completed 12 of 15 passes for 218 yards, including scoring plays covering 36 yards to Caleb Kauffman in the first quarter and 50 yards to Austin Fogt in the second.

Meyer also scored from a yard out in the first quarter to help the Rockets stake themselves to a 38-0 halftime lead.

Kauffman also scored on a 44-yard punt return. Aidan Endsley rushed 21 times for 114 yards, including a touchdown from five yards away.

Devin Plunkett had 45 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Red Devils.

Arlington 0 0 0 0 — 0

Anna 14 24 7 7 — 52

First Quarter

ANNA — Kauffman 36 pass from Meyer (Flynn kick)

ANNA – Meyer 1 run (Flynn kick)

Second Quarter

ANNA – Huelskamp 60 run (Flynn kick)

ANNA — Flynn 25 FG

ANNA — Kauffman 44 punt return (Flynn kick)

ANNA – Fogt 50 pass from Meyer (Flynn kick)

Third Quarter

ANNA — Endsley 5 run (Flynn kick)

Fourth Quarter

ANNA — McBety 4 run (Flynn kick)

